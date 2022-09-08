FATAL COLLISIONS

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a serious collision on Highway 10 in the Town of Caledon.

“On September 6, 2022, at approximately 8:33 a.m., officers and emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 10 near The Grange Side Road,” say Police. “Two drivers were transported by air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. One driver has since been pronounced deceased. The name has not yet been released to allow for family notifications. The other driver remains at the hospital. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.”

Highway 10 in both directions between Charleston Side Road and Olde Base Line Road was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigation Unit assisted with the investigation.

“On September 1, 2022, at approximately 2:26 p.m., officers and emergency crews responded to a serious single-vehicle collision on The Grange Side Road near McLaren Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The driver and lone occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene. The name of the deceased has not yet been released to allow for family notifications.”

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team attended the scene to conduct their investigation.

The Grange Side Road between Creditview Road and McLaughlin Road was closed for several hours. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collisions or has dashcam footage are asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

STOLEN VEHICLE INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have recovered vehicles and laid charges in relation to an auto theft investigation.

“On August 24, 2022, Caledon OPP responded to a report of two stolen vehicles,” say Police. “A 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan and a 2018 Ford Focus were taken from a worksite on Centennial Drive in the Town of Caledon. Personal items including cell phones and credit cards were also taken. The initial investigation revealed that a stolen 2005 Ford F350 was used by the suspects to complete the thefts.

“The Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) was engaged and quickly identified one of the suspects, who was located in the City of Hamilton. Two individuals were found in the possession of stolen vehicles.”

As a result of the investigation, Clarise Dawe, 27, of Hamilton, was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime – Over $5000

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Hamilton at a later date to answer to the charge.

The charge has not been proven.

Colin Griffey, 31, also of Hamilton, was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime – Over $5000, two counts

Resist arrest

Theft of motor vehicle, two counts

Fail to comply with release order, two counts

Possession of break-in instruments

Unauthorized use of credit card data, five counts

Possession of Schedule 1 substance – methamphetamine

Operation while prohibited under the criminal code

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on October 31, 2022, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Caledon OPP recovered the following stolen motor vehicles:

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2005 Ford F350

2008 Ford Expedition

The Ford Focus remains outstanding.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, on August 31, 2022, the Caledon OPP CSCU executed a search warrant at an address in Hamilton,” Police continue. “A 15-year-old youth was arrested in connection with the thefts. A general provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (Y.C.J.A) prohibits the release of the name of a Young Person and therefore, the identity of the Young Person involved in this investigation will be withheld. Charges are currently pending as the investigation continues.

“Caledon OPP is working actively with its various partners to combat the growing trend of auto thefts in the Region and across the province. The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information, please contact police by calling 1-888-310-1122. Additionally, if you observe unusual activity in your community, report it immediately to police. Make note of vehicle licence plates if you can. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.”

VEHICLE RECOVERED

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have recovered a stolen commercial motor vehicle and charged two individuals.

“On September 1, 2022, while on a general patrol at approximately 12:26 p.m., an officer came across a transport truck parked on the shoulder of Merchant Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “It was initially noted that the tailer had no plates. The officer approached the vehicle and observed two individuals sleeping inside. Once awakened, demands were ignored and the vehicle was put into motion in an attempt to flee, striking a police cruiser. The driver and passenger were placed under arrest. It was later discovered that the tractor and trailer were stolen that morning in the area of Airport Road and Mayfield Road.”

As a result of the investigation, Jasvinder Atwal, 44, of Brampton was charged with:

Dangerous operation

Flight from peace officer

Assault peace officer

Mischief

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

Possession break-in instruments

Possession property obtained by crime over $5000, three counts

Possession property obtained by crime under $5000

Failure to comply with undertaking

Failure to comply with release order, two counts

Navtej Singh, 30, of North York, was also charged with:

Possession break-in instruments

Possession property obtained by crime over $5000, three counts

Possession property obtained by crime under $5000

Both accused are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on November 17, 2022, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

