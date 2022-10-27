Caledon receives “Healthy Water Award” for leadership in stormwater management

By Zachary Roman

The Town of Caledon’s engineering staff have been recognized by a conservation authority for their leadership in the field of stormwater management.

On October 19, the Town announced its engineering staff had received the “Healthy Water Award” from the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority.

Staff received this award because they held stormwater management pond inspection and maintenance workshops for municipalities across the province.

The announcement explained Caledon has a network of stormwater ponds, culverts, pipes and drains that move water runoff from properties and roads back to the natural environment. It added that building the right stormwater management systems reduces flooding and protects water quality in Caledon.

Andrew Pearce, Caledon’s Director of Engineering Services, said stormwater is a critical Town service that’s needed to protect our water.

“We’re honoured to share our knowledge and experience in stormwater management and thank the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority for the recognition,” said Pearce.

The Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority presented its 2022 Healthy Water Award to individuals and groups who have “completed a project that improves, supports or p​rotects the water quality in the Lake Simcoe watershed.”

Caledon was one of four municipalities to win the award, which was given out at the Conservation Authority’s 40th annual awards ceremony at Newmarket’s Old Town Hall on October 11. Other winners of the Healthy Water Award were the City of Barrie, Town of Aurora, and Town of Newmarket. There was also an individual winner of the award: Anne Bell of Sunset Simmental Farm in Innisfil.

Conservation authority chair Wayne Emmerson said the awards recognize people who are part of the solution to the many environmental challenges humans face, and that the winners bring hope for the future.

The Conservation Authority’s chief administrative officer, Rob Baldwin, said the annual awards ceremony is the LSRCA’s favourite event of the year; and that the 2022 event was special since it was the first to be celebrated in person since 2019.

“Meeting in person to celebrate these extraordinary accomplishments and meet the recipients is so uplifting and energizing. It’s a great way to round off the year,” said Baldwin. “We hope our awards ceremony gives recipients a sense of our appreciation for their efforts… efforts that positively affect us all.”

