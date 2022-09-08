All square in the North Dufferin Baseball League championship

September 8, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

It’s even-Steven in the North Dufferin Baseball League championship between the New Lowell Knights and the Bolton Brewers.

In Game One on August 27, the Knights took care of business on home turf with a tight-knit 4-3 victory against the Brewers in extra innings.

The Knights took a 3-0 lead heading into the top of the fifth inning with Brandon Norrie on the mound, pitching a clinic.

But the Brewers’ bats finally came alive in the inning, cutting the lead down to one and eventually tying things up by the top of the sixth.

Dan Accardo recorded a two-run shot and Steve Warden hit a solo bomb.

Nick Hodgson and Nick Pettinaro were holding it together on the mound.

Skipping over to the bottom of the tenth inning, the Knights eventually won the game.

The Brewers recorded five errors throughout that game and that is something head coach Mike Wallace considered.

“Although we lost in extra innings, we were playing with fire that whole game. The errors there, they had guys on base, I think they left 11 or 12 guys on base. We can only dodge so many bullets before a team like New Lowell is going to cash in,” Wallace said.

Returning to Bolton on August 28, the Brewers came out guns-blazing posting nine runs on the day and defeating the Knights 9-5.

“Welcome back Drew Volkey. Two home runs, a double, an RBI walk. He’s one of our top guys who’s been out for about half the year. Good time to get him back into the lineup. He’ll be playing centre field for us. It seemed like Drew gave us a jump-start to the offence. We get one of our top hitters back,” Wallace said.

“It’s a pretty scary lineup. Our defence played really well. Trent threw really well. Everything lined up for us. It was a game we really needed to have. We go down 2-0, it’s tough to come back against a team like New Lowell.”

With Games Three and Four coming up this weekend, Game Four will take place on Sunday at North Hill at 1:00 p.m.

Game Five will take place in Bolton again next Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. before the final two games take place in New Lowell next weekend.

To keep an eye on the championship series, you may head to www.leaguelineup.com/welcome.asp?url=ndbl.

