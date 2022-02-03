CHARGE RELATED TO HOMICIDE

February 3, 2022

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one person in relation to a homicide in Bolton.

“On January 18, 2021, at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment of the OPP responded to a reported shooting in the area of Harvest Moon Drive, Bolton, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Officers located a deceased male at the scene, who was identified as Giovanni Costa, age 65, of Bolton.

“On January 27, 2022, with the assistance of the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, a person was taken into custody in Scarborough, in relation to this investigation. Jordan Andall, age 20, of Scarborough has been charged contrary to section 240 of the Criminal Code with Accessory After the Fact to Murder.”

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

The charge has not been proven.

The investigation by the Caledon Detachment Major Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in continuing.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to arrest(s) and conviction of those responsible.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify.

Police seek public’s help following robbery of delivery driver

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the robbery of a delivery driver on McLaughlin Road in the Town of Caledon.

“On Monday, January 31, 2022 at approximately 12:00 p.m. a delivery driver was traveling on McLaughlin Road near Boston Mills Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “At this time the driver was boxed in by two vehicles. Occupants of the vehicles exited and a firearm was brandished. Items were removed from [the] delivery vehicle and the delivery driver was secured before being left in the ditch. The delivery driver was not injured in the robbery.

“The two suspect vehicles are described as a black Dodge caravan and a silver Chevrolet sedan. The Chevrolet should have moderate to heavy front end damage.”

Police describe the suspects as black males.

Anyone with information regarding or dash camera footage from the area roads around the time of the incident is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify.

CALEDON THEFTS

Members of the Caledon OPP Detachment are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying several persons and vehicle involved in theft in the Town of Caledon over this past weekend.

“Caledon OPP officers were called to several theft from businesses on Highway 10,” say Police. “Surveillance footage was captured of the suspects in these thefts and the public’s assistance is requested to identify the persons and vehicles involved.

“On Friday, January 28, 2022 at approximately 8:03 p.m. an individual attended a gas station near the intersection of Highway 10 and King Road. The individual pumped gas and then entered the store where packages of cigarettes were stolen.”

The suspect and vehicle are described as:

Caucasian Male

Mid 20s

Grey Sweatpants

Light green hoodie

Black Toque

Red Ram pick-up

Tinted windows

Plastic license plate covers

There was a female passenger with blonde hair in the vehicle, say Police.

“On Sunday, January 30, 2022 at approximately 8:43 p.m. two individuals entered a gas station near the intersection of Highway 10 and Travelled Road in Caledon Village. The individuals removed several bottles of alcohol and left without paying. The individuals entered a waiting white sedan driven by another individual.”

The suspects and vehicle are described as:

SUSPECT 1

South Asian Male

Grey pants

Black jacket

Black baseball cap

SUSPECT 2

South Asian Male

Black jacket

Red sweater

Black toque

VEHICLE

White Chevrolet Sedan

License plates removed

“On Sunday, January 30, 2022 at approximately 10:14 p.m., an individual attended a gas station at the corner of Highway 10 and King Road. The individual walked into the store and removed alcohol from the shelves before walking out without paying. The male then got into a motor vehicle and drove away.”

The individual and vehicle are described as:

SUSPECT

Caucasian Male

Mid 20s

Approximately 5’8” in height

Black Jacket

Black Hat

VEHICLE

Black 4-door Honda Civic

If you have any information in relation these thefts, please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

