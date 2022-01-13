ONLINE CHILD SEXUAL EXPLOITATION INVESTIGATION

Members of the OPP’s Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensics Unit and Caledon OPP have arrested and charged a Vaughan resident following a child sexual exploitation investigation.

“On July 28, 2021, police executed a search warrant at a home in Caledon and seized several electronic devices.”

As a result of this investigation, William Torres, 42-years-old, was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code charges:

Possessing child pornography, as per section 163.1(4) – two counts

Accessing child pornography, as per section 163.1(4.1)

Make available child pornography, as per section 163.1(3)

Fail to comply with probation order, as per section 733.1(1)

Fail to comply with prohibition order, as per section 161(4)

The accused was released from custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on February 3, 2022 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

The charges have not been proven.

“The importance of protecting our children, cannot be understated. I encourage all members of the community to educate themselves on the dangers children can face online,” stated Detective Superintendent Tina Chalk of the Criminal Investigation Services, Ontario Provincial Police.

Anyone wanting to make a difference is encouraged to go to www.protectchildren.ca and download the “Child Sexual Abuse – It Is Your Business” brochure from the Canadian Center for Child Protection. This is an important first step that can save a child.

“Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this investigation or if you have information regarding internet child exploitation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Reporting information may also be made on the internet through www.cybertip.ca.”

TWO ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING

VEHICLE “NEARLY HIT OFFICERS”

On January 4, at approximately 12:57 p.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were alerted of an individual not in compliance with conditions in relation to previous charges.

“The male party was reported being at a residence in the area of Centreville Creek Road and Old Church Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “During the investigation, the suspect, along with another person, attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle. While fleeing, they intentionally made contact with two police cruisers and another vehicle at the scene. They also accelerated towards police, forcing officers to jump out of harm’s way.

“The vehicle fled the scene and was responsible for another collision on the roadway near the residence. It was located shortly thereafter and the lone occupant was placed under arrest. The second suspect was quickly located at a residence in Brampton and was placed under arrest as well.”

No injuries were sustained as a result of this incident.

As a result of the investigation, Harendra Singh, 24, of Mississauga was charged with:

Assault a peace officer with a weapon (6 counts)

Dangerous operation

Flight from peace officer

Failure to comply with release order (3 counts)

The accused was held for a bail hearing scheduled for January 5, 2022 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

The charges have not been proven.

Additionally, Rubalpreet Kaur, 22, of Caledon was charged with:

Obstruct peace officer

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 17, 2022 to answer to the charge.

The charge has not been proven.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

DRUGS AND WEAPONS CHARGES

On December 29, at approximately 5:45 a.m., officers from the Caledon OPP responded to a three-vehicle collision on Mayfield Road and Humber Station Road in the Town of Caledon.

“All three vehicles sustained severe damage and the reported injuries were minor in nature,” say Police. “During the investigation, officers formed reasonable grounds to arrest one of the drivers for impaired driving. The accused was transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment to perform breath tests. Subsequently to the initial collision investigation and after obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle, police recovered a quantity of drugs, cash, and a fully loaded handgun.”

As a result of the investigation, Michael Swalm, 26, of Ajax, was charged with 17 Criminal Code offences related to impaired driving, drug trafficking, and the illegal possession of a firearm.

The accused was held for a Bail Hearing scheduled for January 6, 2022 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

The charges have not been proven.

“If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

WEEKEND COLLISIONS

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment laid several criminal charges following two separate motor vehicle collisions in the Town of Caledon over the weekend.

“On Friday, January 7, 2022 at approximately 11:25 p.m, officers were called to Kennedy Road southbound near Bonnieglen Farm Boulevard in the Southfield Village area of Caledon for a motor vehicle collision,” say Police. “The involved driver was arrested at the scene for impaired driving and was transported to the Caledon Detachment for further investigation.”

As a result of the investigation, Micheal Tolfo, 28, of Caledon has been charged with:

Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Operating a Vehicle with Over 80mgs of Alcohol in Blood

Careless Driving

Drive with Cannabis Readily Available.

The accused’s vehicle was impounded and license further suspended for 90 days.

The charges have not been proven.

“The Caledon OPP Detachment encourages drivers to plan ahead if they choose to consume alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. There is no excuse for impaired driving.”

On Sunday, January 9, at approximately 12:57 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Mayfield Road and Highway 410 for a multi-vehicle collision.

“When officers arrived, information was learned that one of the involved vehicles had left the scene,” say Police. “Officers were able to identify the driver and vehicle that left the scene.”

As a result of the investigation two persons were charged.

Gurvinder Grewal, 33, of Caledon has been charged with:

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Fail to Stop After Accident

Ashish Grewal, 36, of Caledon has been charged with:

Obstruct Peace Officer

All accused persons are scheduled to appear in Orangeville Provincial Court in March 2022.

The charges have not been proven.

