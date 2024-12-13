Current & Past Articles » Letters

Conservative “bashing gets nothing done,” says reader

December 13, 2024   ·   0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE:

(Re: Where is Sylvia Jones?)

The citizens of Caledon have a history of voting for the Conservative Party.

Nicola Ross would deny the democratic wishes of the majority of Caledonians in favour of their own special interests and those of the Green Party and Environmental Defence.

The continued bashing of the Conservatives and praising of those special interests with a “two legs bad, four legs good” mentality gets nothing done. Pick a horse! If the quarry expansion by Votorantim is the issue, concentrate on that issue. If you have a laundry list of grievances, new housing, sanitary sewers, the 413, you will get nothing done.

To accomplish that you need a political party. 

Stephen Reave

Forks of the Credit



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Caledon Community Services hosts Family Day of Giving

Caledon families came to The Exchange to volunteer their time on December 7 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon’s food bank was busy ...

Caledon Meals on Wheels receives Trillium grant

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local non-profit recently received a generous grant. On December 6, Caledon Meals on Wheels (CMOW) received a ...

Residents’ group taking Caledon to court over 12 zoning bylaws

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A residents’ group is taking legal action against the Town of Caledon.  On December 9, Democracy Caledon announced ...

Caledon recognizes National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

Every Child Matters and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation flags raised at Town Hall By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Municipal staff, politicians, ...

Caledon residents come together to advocate for road safety after death of young Bolton woman

Adrianna Milena McCauley was killed in four-vehicle collision September 10 By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A tragic collision has galvanized the Caledon community ...

Community celebrates two years of Caledon school garden project

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The spirit of community and collaboration has led to the continued success of a garden project in Caledon.  ...

Caledon Concert Band hosting special 50th anniversary concert

By Zachary Roman A local concert band is celebrating its rich history with a special performance.  On October 26, the Caledon Concert Band will host ...

Hockey legend Angela James attends book signing in Caledon East

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents had the chance to meet hockey royalty last week.  On September 18, four-time world champion hockey ...

Town of Caledon kicks off Culture Days with flag raising at Town Hall

By Zachary Roman It’s time to celebrate arts and culture in Caledon.  On September 20, Caledon Mayor Annette Groves proclaimed September 20 to October 13 ...

The Railway Flower: Local author releases fourth book

The fourth installment in Lisa Oatway’s Blue Crescent Moon series is out now By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Teaching children about Canada’s history ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support