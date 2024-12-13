Conservative “bashing gets nothing done,” says reader

(Re: Where is Sylvia Jones?)

The citizens of Caledon have a history of voting for the Conservative Party.

Nicola Ross would deny the democratic wishes of the majority of Caledonians in favour of their own special interests and those of the Green Party and Environmental Defence.

The continued bashing of the Conservatives and praising of those special interests with a “two legs bad, four legs good” mentality gets nothing done. Pick a horse! If the quarry expansion by Votorantim is the issue, concentrate on that issue. If you have a laundry list of grievances, new housing, sanitary sewers, the 413, you will get nothing done.

To accomplish that you need a political party.

Stephen Reave

Forks of the Credit

