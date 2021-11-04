Bombers get first win, struggles continue for Admirals and Golden Hawks

November 4, 2021

By Robert Belardi

More downs than ups, but not a half-bad week for junior hockey clubs in Caledon.

Starting off with our boys in the OJHl, the Caledon Admirals suffered a 5-3 loss to the St. Michael’s Buzzers and subsequently fell to the Mississauga Chargers 4-1 the next night.

It hasn’t been the simplest of seasons for the Admirals, but if one thing is for certain there is no shortage of effort on the ice.

In the first period against the Buzzers, the Admirals got off to a fast start scoring just over a minute into the frame thanks to Jack Guerra.

But a problematic second period lay ahead as the boys coughed up four goals while putting forward only one of their own, trailing 4-2 heading into the third.

Ray Hou put the Admirals within one goal but Luca Marcellitti sealed the game with an empty-netter with just 27 seconds left to go.

In some cases this year, following a tough defeat to digest, the Admirals tended to struggle further the next evening. Following a 6-4 loss to the Cobourg Cougars on October 23, the next night the boys fell hard to the north York Rangers 5-2.

As for this game, the Admirals fell to the Chargers 4-1 coughing up three power-play goals in the second period. Haiden Lambert scored the lone goal for the Admirals on the power play in the third.

With three games in the schedule this week, the Admirals have two shots to get their first win at home before going out on the road this Sunday.

The boys take on the Toronto Patriots tonight at 8:00 p.m. at Mayfield Arena.

In the GOJHL, the Bombers defeated the Listowell Cyclones 4-3 to earn their first win of the season before falling to the Elmira Sugar Kings 3-2 the next night.

Following an exciting first period with two goals forward each, Remy Dalben scored his second of the game and fourth goal of the season to give the Bombers a 3-2 lead going into the third.

Nolan Milne put the fourth on the board and Jaden Goldie’s 10 goal of the year was not enough to defeat the Bombers.

In the next game against the Sugar Kings, Bombers goaltender James Norton stood on his head stopping 47 of 50 shots to give the boys a chance.

Down 2-0 in the second, Dalben’s fifth of the year got the bombers on the board but a costly short-handed goal from Brody Leblanc made it 3-1 and put the game out of reach.

The Bombers will meet the Sugar Kings again tomorrow night at home at 8:00 p.m. before going out on the road to battle the Brantford Bandits on Saturday.

In the PJHL, the Caledon Golden Hawks suffered an 8-1 defeat to the Alliston Hornets last week in their lone game.

Hawks goaltender Lucas Hillert stopped 46 of 54 shots in the loss.

Chris Thistle, scored the lone goal for the Hawks in the second period. Nathan Smilsky grabbed his seventh of the season for the Hornets and Duncan Grube scored twice bringing his scoring tally to nine goals on the year.

Caledon will be on the road Thursday night in Stayner to take on the Siskins before taking on the Penetang Kings on the road tomorrow night. On Sunday, the Hawks will return home to take on the Hornets at Mayfield Arena.

Puck drop on Sunday is at 2:30 p.m. EST.

