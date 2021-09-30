Town launches Have Your Say Caledon website to hear from residents

September 30, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Rob Paul

The Town of Caledon has launched a new public input site called haveyoursaycaledon.ca.

The goal of the website is to allow residents and businesses to share their opinions and ideas on important Town projects and programs.

“As we plan for the future, public input is absolutely vital to Council decision-making,” said Mayor Allan Thompson. “The pandemic has reinforced the need for new, innovative approaches to public engagement, and Have Your Say Caledon makes it easy and convenient for residents to provide input on a wide variety of projects.”

The new site is easy to use, accessible and mobile-friendly. There are several ways to share your ideas: taking a poll or survey, using interactive maps, contributing to discussion forums, sharing photos and more.

“Have Your Say Caledon offers more opportunities for more people to engage with the Town on topics they’re interested in when it’s convenient for them,” said Catherine McLean, Director, Customer Service and Communications. “These changes are intended to enhance effective, meaningful community dialogue that can help inform decision-making.”

The new website already features four high-profile Town projects for residents to share their input on: the 2022 budget (with the final adoption of the budget set for December 14), the Bolton Community Improvement Plan, the Caledon East Community Complex, and the Future Caledon Official Plan Review.

Residents are invited to visit the site and register to be informed of new topics that are open for input. Once registered, users can provide feedback and receive regular updates.

