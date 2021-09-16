Local NDP candidate shares her party’s plans

September 16, 2021

By Sam Odrowski

The Federal Election is next Monday and NDP candidate for Dufferin–Caledon, Samantha Sanchez, recently shared why residents of the riding should vote for her.

Sanchez, who currently practices family law, shared a brief message at the Dufferin Board of Trade’s local candidates forum, which was held virtually and livestreamed Wednesday, September 8.

“We are making commitments to you with actual plans in place that previous governments have failed to achieve,” said Sanchez.

“We want to make housing affordable for all. We believe everyone should have a right to a safe and affordable place to call home. Being a young person myself, the goal of one day owning my own home is simply unattainable.”

She added that the NDP has a plan to create affordable places to live in every community across the country.

Meanwhile, the impact of the COVID-19 virus over the past year and half has reminded many Canadians that their health should be the government’s number one priority, according to Sanchez.

She said Canada is the only wealthy country in the world with a universal health care system that lacks universal prescription coverage.

“This is simply unacceptable,” she charged. “The New Democrats want to ensure that everyone has access to medicine, regardless of age, health, and economic status. We want to ensure that everyone has access to the necessary medicines and medical devices, the same way that we currently have access to medical and hospital care free at the point of care, financed by a public system.”

When looking at education, Sanchez said it is one of the greatest gifts that we can give to our children and future generations.

“Educating the generations to come should be the government’s number one priority,” said Sanchez. “The Liberal and Conservative governments have for a long time created barriers to quality education. Accessing education in the current system simply creates student debt and stress. The government needs to stop profiting off of student debt and eliminate interest rates on student loans. New Democrats plan to do this and will implement a system of debt forgiveness.”

Sanchez said she is a recent graduate of post-secondary herself and facing thousands of dollars in debt from student loans. She added that the current system where young people are burdened with debt, simply for getting an education, needs to be replaced.

“I am a young person with goals and aspirations like many of you, and I believe the new democratic government can build a better future for us all,” said Sanchez. “I look forward to seeing you all at the polls on September 20, exercising our right to vote.”

