OJHL unveils 2021/22 regular season schedule

By Brian Lockhart

Fans of junior hockey in the province will be pleased to hear that the Ontario Junior Hockey League has release its regular season schedule for the 2021/22 season.

The OJHL’s 2020/21 regular season and all but the first round of the League’s 2020 Buckland Cup playoffs were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the season will be delayed, however they are anticipating an October 1, start with 18 of the OJHLS regular 22 teams in action.

Unfortunately for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres, pandemic restrictions on cross-border traffic means the New York team’s leave of absence from the League will extended by an additional year. The Jr. Sabres are the only U.S. team in the League.

Three teams have changed locations this year.

The Whitby Fury have moved to Haliburton where they will now be known as the Haliburton County Huskies. The Brampton Admirals are now based out of the Mayfield Recreation Centre in Caledon, and the Burlington Cougars have moved to Burlington Central Arena.

The season will consist of 567 games this year. Each club will play a 54-game regular schedule with 26 home games, 26 away games, and two games the Governor’s Showcase.

Opening games for October 1, are scheduled to take place in Collingwood, Cobourg, Aurora, Burlington, Milton, Lindsay, St. Michael’s (Toronto), Wellington, and Trenton.

In addition, the OJHL All-Star Celebration weekend will be played on January 14 – 15, in Collingwood.

The 2022 Centennial Cup – the National Junior ‘A’ Championship will be played in Estevan, Saskatchewan from May 20 – 29.

