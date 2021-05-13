VEHICLE ROLLOVER INVESTIGATED

May 13, 2021 · 0 Comments

On Sunday, May 9, at approximately 9 a.m., officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment responded to a single vehicle rollover on Forks of the Credit Road west of Highway 10 in the Town of Caledon.

“The collision involved a white sedan leaving the roadway and rolling onto its roof,” say Police. “Two individuals were reported to be inside the vehicle at the time of the collision. Both occupants were transported to a hospital and the driver’s injuries were reported to be serious in nature.

“Forks of the Credit Road was closed for investigation and vehicle removal; it has since been re-opened.”

Caledon OPP is continuing to investigate the collision and is appealing to the public for additional witnesses of this crash.Anyone with information or dash camera footage involving this incident is asked to contact Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers

at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

POSESSION OF BREAK-IN TOOLS,

STOLEN PROPERTY

On Thursday, May 6, 2021 at approximately 9:26 a.m., uniformed members from the Caledon OPP Detachment while on patrol located a vehicle occupied by two individuals on Chinguacousy Road in the Town of Caledon.

As a result of the police investigation, the occupants, David Jansen, 52, of Erin and Michael Miller, 30, of Milton, were arrested and charged with the following offences:

Possession of break in instruments

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

Possess unmarked fine cut tobacco

Both accused parties are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 19, 2021 to answer to the charges. The charges have not been proven.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in relation to this investigation, please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

SLOW DOWN, SAVE A LIFE

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is committed to keeping traffic safety a priority in all the communities they serve, and are continuing their partnership with Essa Township for the “Slow Down, Save a Life” traffic safety campaign, which is relaunching this week.

“In November of 2019, the Township of Essa established a Traffic Advisory Committee (TAC), in an effort to identify and resolve traffic concerns within its boundaries,” say the OPP. “The committee meets regularly to address resident concerns and explore possible speed calming measures to mitigate areas that have been identified as problematic. In March of 2020, the TAC approved a traffic safety initiative referred to as ‘Slow Down, Save a Life’ campaign.”

In the fall of 2020, Essa Township Mayor Sandie Macdonald, and members of the TAC, including Township staff members joined members of the Nottawasaga OPP, to kick off the start of the campaign with a flag raising ceremony. Signs will be posted throughout the Township as a visual reminder for motorists to drive cautiously, especially in residential neighbourhoods.

“This year’s campaign is kicking off this week, and the committee is reminding motorists that due to the current state of students learning remotely from home, there is an increase of pedestrian and cycling traffic within our neighbourhoods. Please drive following the speed limits and focus all of your attention on the road and surroundings.”

Adds Acting Staff Sergeant Eric Steele, Chair of the Essa Township Traffic Advisory Committee: “The Slow Down, Save a Life Traffic Safety Campaign provides the opportunity for the Nottawasaga OPP and our community partners in Essa Township to work together toward improving the safety of our citizens. No one entity can make the same difference as the community working together which is what this initiative is about.”

AGGRESSIVE, CARELESS DRIVING LINKED TO INCREASE IN

MOTORCYCLE DEATHS: OPP

The OPP has already responded to four fatal motorcycle collisions this year and is urging riders and other motorists to avoid contributing to a repeat of last year’s tragic motorcycle season.

Last year marked one of the worst riding seasons in more than 10 years, with 42 motorcyclists killed on OPP-patrolled roads. There were 27 fatalities in 2019.

OPP collision investigators pointed to excessive speed and failing to yield right-of-way as lead contributing factors in the deaths.

Two of this season’s motorcycle fatalities are also linked to excessive speed.

“Aggressive and careless driving have no place on our roads, especially where motorcycles are involved,” said Chief Superintendent Rohan Thompson, Commander, OPP Highway Safety Division. “The OPP urges motorcyclists and other drivers to share the road safely and be alert. Motorcyclists are reminded to always ride responsibly, sober and drug-free, and to make themselves visible to other motorists. May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. Please help make it a safe riding season.”

In 2020, 37 of the 42 fatal motorcycle crashes investigated by the OPP involved no other vehicles.

Almost half (20) of last year›s 42 motorcycle fatalities involved riders aged 55-74 years.

