FATAL INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT

On Saturday, May 1, at approximately 6:45 p.m., officers from the Caledon OPP, along with Caledon Fire and Emergency Services, responded to an industrial accident at a truck yard in the area of King Street and Airport Road in the Town of Caledon.

“A worker was pronounced deceased at the scene of the industrial accident after becoming trapped underneath a truck,” say Police.

The victim has been identified as Jaswant Sandhu, 35, of Toronto.

“Caledon OPP with the assistance of the Central Region Forensic Identification Unit and the Ministry of Labour continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS). You can also submit information online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. Being anonymous, you will not be required to testify in court and information you provide may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.

SERIOUS COLLISION

On Saturday, May 1, at approximately 1:15 p.m., officers from the Caledon OPP responded to a motor vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Innis Lake Road and Old Church Road in the Town of Caledon.

“The collision involved two motor vehicles – a white pickup truck and silver sedan,” say Police. “Initial investigation indicates that the pickup truck was travelling northbound on Innis Lake Road, while the sedan was going westbound on Old Church Road. The vehicles entered the intersection and collided. The driver of the grey sedan sustained non-life-threatening injuries; the passenger of the sedan sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision, and was transported to a hospital.

“Caledon OPP is continuing to investigate the collision and is appealing to the public for additional witnesses of this crash. Anyone with information or dash camera footage involving this incident is asked to contact Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

DRIVER “CAUGHT RED-HANDED” FOR ILLEGALLY DUMPING

TRUCKLOADS OF WASTE

Caledon OPP’s Community Response Unit (CRU), along with the Town of Caledon municipal law enforcement officers, have jointly stepped up patrols and enforcement targeting illegal dumping in Caledon.

“On the evening of May 1, 2021, police were called to a dump truck rollover on Mayfield Road near McLaughlin Rd,” say Police. “Police investigation revealed that the truck had been dumping construction waste, including dirt, bricks, shrubs and patio stones without permission in the construction site nearby. Once the waste was discarded illegally, the truck had exited onto Mayfield Road with its box still raised, hit overhead utility cables, and rolled onto its side.

Hydro One, Region of Peel Roads and Hazardous Spills, Brampton Fire Department and a heavy tow truck attended the scene to assist with the truck rollover and cleanup.”

As a result, a 57-year-old driver from Brampton, who is also the truck and business owner, had been charged by the OPP with:

Careless driving

Fail to ensure daily inspection is conducted properly

Fail to ensure under-vehicle inspection report is completed accurately

Fail to accurately complete daily inspection report

Drive commercial motor vehicle without required inspection

Entering premises when prohibited

In addition to the charges laid by the OPP, the Municipal Law Enforcement Officer has charged the same individual with charges under the Town’s Dumping By-law.

“The following night, on May 2, the same driver was caught inside the same property in the act of dumping dirt from a different dump truck. The driver was charged again by the OPP and the Town of Caledon Municipal Law Enforcement.”

The driver is expected to appear at the Caledon East Provincial Offences Court on a later date to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Caledon OPP and Town of Caledon Municipal Law Enforcement takes illegal waste dumping very seriously. Dumping garbage bags, bins or waste of any kind on Town roads is illegal. Dumping poses environmental threats, and in some instances also causes public safety concerns. Clean up efforts to remove illegal dumping can be very costly to the Town.

If you witness suspicious vehicles dumping unknown materials in the act, immediately report it to OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Please note vehicle description, licence plate number, occupant description and direction of travel.

To report illegal dumping after the fact, please contact Service Caledon at 905-584-2272 ext.7750.

THEFT INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Caledon OPP responded to three reported incidents of theft from motor vehicles that occurred in the early hours on Tuesday, April 27, in the Southfields Village neighbourhood in Caledon.

“It was reported that sometime overnight an unknown suspect(s) rummaged through vehicles parked in residential driveways,” say Police. “The suspect(s) removed garage door remotes left in vehicles and gained entry to the garages. It is unknown at this time if anything was stolen from the garages.

“The residences that were affected by these thefts are located on Wishing Well Crescent and Icefall Road. The suspect(s) stole a wallet, identification and bank cards, a lottery ticket and garage door remotes. Some of the vehicles were reported to be unlocked at the time.

“Caledon OPP is asking the residents of the above neighbourhoods to check their security cameras for suspicious people, vehicles or activity. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to these thefts, please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Caledon OPP reminds local residents to:

Always lock your vehicles and close the windows;

Remove everything from sight leaving nothing in your vehicle to steal;

Remove garage door openers from your car, and

Never leave the car running and unattended

What to do if someone steals your garage door opener?

Immediately disable the remote and reprogram the unit;

Get a deadbolt lock for the door between your garage and the inside of your house and always keep it locked;

Keep the garage door remote with you at all times – look into getting a mini-remote that fits on your key chain, or a smartphone App;

Hide your vehicle registration showing your home address.

