A sober reminder for safe driving from Caledon OPP

November 19, 2020

On Saturday, Nov. 7, at approximately 8:57 p.m., officers from the Caledon OPP Detachment responded to a traffic complaint of a black Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) driving erratically in the area of Highway 50 and Old Church Road in the Town of Caledon.

The officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. As a result of the police investigation, the driver was placed under arrest for Operation while Impaired, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where further breath tests were conducted.

As a result, Barjinder Mehne, 40, of Mississauga, has been charged with: Operation while impaired – alcohol, and Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 21, 2021, to answer to the charges.

On Sunday, Nov. 8, at approximately 2:14 a.m., while on patrol in the area of Highway 50 and Castlederg Side Road in Bolton, officers observed a white SUV driving erratically and conducted a traffic stop.

While speaking to the driver, the officers detected an odour of alcohol emanating from the driver’s breath and signs of alcohol impairment on the driver. The driver was placed under arrest for Operation while Impaired, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment for more breath tests to be conducted.

As a result, Pardeep Gill, 44, of Brampton, stands charged with: Operation while impaired – alcohol, and Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 21, 2021, to answer to the charges.

Later that night, on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at approximately 4 a.m., officers responded to a collision involving two-vehicles in the area of Highway 410 and Mayfield Road.

While speaking to one of the drivers, the officer detected an odour of alcohol emanating from the driver’s breath. The driver was asked to provide a sample of their breath into an approved roadside screening device, which resulted in a “fail” reading. The driver was then placed under arrest for Operation while Impaired – BAC over 80 mg, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, for further breath tests were conducted.

While at the Detachment, the driver refused to provide any further samples of his breath, and, as a result, Michael Nalichowski, 24, of Orangeville stands charged with: Failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 21, 2021, to answer to the charge

All three drivers received a 90-day driver’s license suspension and a 7-day vehicle impound.

More impaired driving charges

On Friday, Nov. 13, at approximately 9:37 p.m., while on patrol in the area of Highway 10 and Old School Road in Caledon, an officer observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer followed the vehicle and observed that it was not able to maintain its lane. The officer activated the mobile radar and determined that the driver was going more than 50 km/h above the posted speed limit.

The officer conducted a traffic stop. As a result of the police investigation, the driver was placed under arrest for Operation while Impaired, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, where further breath tests were conducted.

As a result, Augustin Iruthayanathan, 35, of Brampton, has been charged with: Operation while impaired – alcohol; Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) over 80 mg; Race a motor vehicle – stunt; Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero, and Driving while under suspension.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 28, 2021, to answer to the charges.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, at approximately 12:14 a.m., while conducting speed enforcement in the same area of Highway 10 and Old School Road, an officer observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.

A traffic stop was conducted and while speaking to the driver, the officers detected an odour of alcohol emanating from the driver’s breath. The driver was asked to provide a sample of their breath into an approved roadside screening device, which resulted in a “fail” reading. The driver was then placed under arrest for Operation while Impaired – BAC over 80 mg, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment, for further breath tests were conducted.

As a result, Gagandeep Kaur, 29, of Brampton, was charged with: Operation while impaired -B.A.C. concentration over 80 mg, and Speeding.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 28, 2021, to answer to the charges.

Later that day, on Saturday, Nov. 14, at approximately 5:48 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked on Kingsview Drive in Bolton

The officers attended and located the vehicle with its engine running and driver asleep behind the wheel. While speaking to the driver, the officer detected an odour of alcohol emanating from the driver’s breath.The driver was asked to provide a sample of their breath into an approved roadside screening device, which resulted in a “fail” reading.

As a result, O’Darrrell Poole, 47, of New Hamburg, stands charged with: Operation while impaired – B.A.C. concentration over 80 mg.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 28, 2021, to answer to the charge.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, at approximately 1:04 a.m., police responded to another suspicious vehicle complaint in the area of Highway 50 and Brawton Drive in Bolton. The caller advised that a black pickup truck had been idling for 40 minutes with loud music on, and the driver honking occasionally.

The officers responded to the call for service and located the vehicle running with its’ driver sleeping inside. While speaking to the driver, the officers were able to detect an odour of alcohol emanating from the driver’s breath. The driver was asked to provide a sample of their breath into an approved roadside screening device, which resulted in a “fail” reading.

As a result, Mathew Caughill, 19, of Dundalk, stands charged with: Operation while impaired – B.A.C. concentration over 80 mg.]

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 28, 2021, to answer to the charge.

