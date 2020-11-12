Peel Outreach Team providing extended services for the homeless

November 12, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Region of Peel is “constantly dedicated” to ending homelessness and helping to find appropriate housing for those who are struggling.

The Peel Outreach Team includes mobile Street Outreach teams who travel and provide supports to the needed location, as well as the 24/7 Street Helpline.

The team was launched to help assist residents who are experiencing homelessness and to provide guidance towards long-term housing.

Announced of Nov. 9, extended services are being provided to support those in need as the upcoming colder weather nears. These services include a new mobile health clinic, a second mobile outreach team ban, longer service hours and additional on-location supports.

“The Peel Outreach Team plays a critical role connecting the homeless to supportive services,” said Aileen Baird, Director of Housing Services.

The Region of Peel offers a variety of services and support for number of the homeless families and individuals within the region.

Alongside the Street Helpline and Street Outreach, Peel support those with their housing needs including one-time support with rent during a challenging month, as well as housing subsidies and permanent housing.

They continue to advocate to end homelessness to all levels of governments to assist with housing investments in the Peel community. With a 10-yes plan to end homelessness through the Peel Housing and Homelessness Plan, the dedication to create affordable housing is consistently ongoing through four actions.

These include building new rental units, financial incentives for developers to build affordable units, interest-free and forgivable loans for second unit renovations and delivering service to prioritize the most urgent needs in the community.

“During the pandemic, this work has taken on an even greater level of urgency as their role expands to include COVID-19 health screenings, pandemic education and referrals to our isolation and recovery centres. Expanding the program will help more of our most vulnerable residents stay safe and get housed,” said Baird.

For more information, please visit peelregion.ca/endhomelessness.

