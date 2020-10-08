Two arrested following chop shop investigation in Caledon

Officers from the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested two individuals after a chop shop was discovered in Caledon.

On Jan. 14, 2020, officers from the Caledon OPP Detachment responded to an address on Castlederg Side Road in regards to a located stolen vehicle. The officers located several intact and disassembled stolen vehicles on the property. The vehicles in question were reported stolen from various jurisdictions in the GTA.

As a result of the investigation conducted by the Caledon OPP CSCU, Stanley Udeh, 39, of Brampton was arrested on Sept. 23, and charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Dec. 3, to answer to the charge.

On Sept. 30, Festus Nwobodo, 45, of Etobicoke, was arrested and charged with Po! ssession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Dec. 10, to answer to the charge.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.

Two individuals arrested in

industrial area

On Sept. 29, at approximately 12:05 a.m., officers from the Caledon OPP Detachment Community Response Unit were conducting focussed patrols in the industrial areas of Bolton.

During these patrols, officers came upon two suspicious vehicles. The police investigation revealed that both drivers were Wanted on outstanding warrants and both were subsequently arrested. As a result of the police investigation, the following items were seized: A quantity of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia; Non-prescribed steroids; Codeine tablets; A Switch blade knife, and A replica handgun and a paintball gun found within the driver’s reach inside one of the vehicles.

As a result, Danny Cox, 43, of Toronto, stands charged with: Possession of a schedule I substance – methamphetamine, and Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Kristin Lane, 30, of Greenstone, is charged with: Possession of a schedule I substance – methamphetamine.

Both accused parties are expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Dec. 7, 2020, to answer to the charges.

Caledon OPP would like to remind residents that re! porting of suspicious activity immediately can help police prevent or interrupt crime.

OPP makes three impaired driving

arrests in five hours

On Friday, Oct 2, at approximately 5:50 p.m., officers from the Caledon OPP Detachment responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area of King Street and Centreville Creek Road in Caledon.

While speaking to one of the drivers, the officers detected an odour of alcohol emanating from the driver’s breath. The officer made a demand for the driver to provide a sample of his breath into an approved roadside screening device, which resulted in a “fail” reading. The driver was placed under arrest for Operation while Impaired Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) over 80 mgs, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment for further breath tests.

As a result, Gary Goncalves, 39, of Oakville, has been charged with: Operation while impaired – BAC over 80 mg.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville o! n Dec. 17, to answer to the charge.

Later that night, at approximately 9:57 p.m. while conducting speed enforcement on Highway 10 and Beech Side Road area, an officer observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 10. The officer conducted a traffic stop and during the conversation with the driver detected a strong odour of alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s breath.

The officer made a demand for the driver to provide a sample of his breath into an approved roadside screening device, which resulted in a “fail” reading. The driver was placed under arrest for Operation while Impaired Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) over 80 mgs, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment for further breath tests.

As a result of those tests, the driver, Andew Veinotte, 37, of Hanover, has been charged with: Operation while impaired – BAC over 80 mg, and Speeding.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Dec. 17, to answer to the charges.

Just over an hour later, at approximately 11:13 p.m. on Friday, October 2, officers responded to a traffic complaint for a possible impaired driver in the area of Highway 50 and Mayfield Road. A concerned motorist reported observing a white sedan swerving all over the road and believed the driver was impaired.

The officers located the suspect vehicle and observed the erratic driving. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was investigated. Upon speaking to the driver, the officer detected an odour of alcohol emanating from the driver’s breath. The driver was placed under arrest for Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired, and transported to the Caledon OPP Detachment for breath testing.

As a result of the breath tests conducted, the driver, Tihomir Vujcuf, 38, of Caledon, was also charged: Operation while impaired – alcohol, and Operation while Impaired – BAC over 80 mg.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Dece.17, to answer to the charges.

The above drivers received 90-day licence suspensions and 7-day vehicle impounds.

