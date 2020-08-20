New 400-series highway approved by Ontario government

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

The provincial government has confirmed a ‘preferred route’ for a new 400-series that will travel across Caledon to make travel and commute easier in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Back on (August 7), Ontario released a map of the route the new highway will travel through, hitting communities such as Vaughan, Georgetown, Caledon, Brampton and Milton. The new route is being called the GTA West Corridor.

“The GTA West Corridor will help alleviate traffic congestion and improve the movement of people and goods across the province,” said Minister of Transportation, Caroline Mulroney in a statement.

The new highway is a part of the Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe that was formed in 2006. The plan forecasted a population growth of 11.5 million people by the year 2031, who will all be travelling in the GTA West area. The highway will see four to six lanes with a collection of transit and passenger stations.

The GTA West Transportation Corridor study states that the new 400-series will provide better connection between urban growth centres, people and goods movement, improvement for commuters and greater economic vitality.

“The Greater Golden Horseshoe is an economic driver for the province and addressing transportation needs in this region is essential to the competitiveness of our economy,” stated Mulroney.

The highway would be an extension from Highway 400, into the east of the 401 and 407 interchange area.

The province held a public information centre last September, where the route was shared with the public.

The plan for the highway was put to a halt after the Liberal government disapproved of the GTA corridor back in 2015. The GTA West Transportation Corridor Environment Assessment began back in 2007.

Caledon Council approved the highway in 2018, claiming the highway has been a priority for Caledon for many years.

“Our goal is to create an innovative, transportation system that unlocks Caledon’s potential for both residential and employment growth,” said Mayor Allan Thompson back in 2018.

However, not everyone is one board with the new highway.

One group called the Environmental Defence, is concerned about the impacts the highway will have on communities like Brampton and Caledon.

According to their website, “The corridor needed for Highway 413 would be 170 meters wide and about 50 kilometers long. It would rip through the Greenbelt in Vaughan and across the Whitebelt in Caledon and Brampton. The highway would have massive impacts on natural areas such as rivers, valley lands, wetlands, conservation areas and forested areas, including approximately 53 river and stream crossings, and prime agricultural lands, including about 1,000 hectares in the Greenbelt in Vaughan.”

Mixed feelings about the highway have been scattered across the GTA, with some looking forward to a new way to commute, while others worried about the impacts it will have on the environment.

For more information, visit gta-west.com.

