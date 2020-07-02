Caledon sports manufacturing company persevered through lockdown

July 2, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By ROBERT BELARDI

In the famous words of the Rolling Stones, you can’t always get what you want, but you do, get what you need.

Paul Strazzabosco never thought he would be a part of the sporting goods industry for the long haul. Since working with a family friend in the manufacturing industry and overseeing their operations, Strazzabosco purchased some inventory and equipment in 2004 and founded Forum Athletic Products in Bolton, Ontario.

The company manufactures and installs basketball backstops, gymnasium divider curtains, volleyball and badminton equipment, wall padding and soccer goals. They also distribute and install telescopic and fixed seating.

As founder and general manager, he says the it’s the people he meets that he enjoys most about it all.

“All of our employees, we’re family. A lot of the guys have been there since the start and for many years. That’s something I like and I enjoy. It’s been a good run.”

“Our most popular product I would say would be our basketball backstops. Those could be wall mounted, ceiling mounted or in ground systems. We are getting more calls for residential systems probably because people are at home and they want to play basketball.”

The company has not been hindered as severely as other companies since the outbreak of COVID-19 in early March. There were no lay offs and all members of staff have adhered to social distancing and safety measures with some, having the luxury of working from home.

Strazzabosco says there was a six to eight-week delay in installations, but the company has continued manufacturing throughout the pandemic.

When restrictions were at their peak, Strazzabosco explained it was difficult for his crews in Ontario to enter schools and construction sites when elsewhere throughout the country, such as British Columbia and Alberta, there were no complications.

As of lately, this has turned around. His crews can enter schools to perform installations or to repair basketball nets and other equipment that needs to be serviced. Forum Athletic has also been adjusting to the new normal to ensure the safety of their employees. Personal protective equipment for each member of the team is provided while in the field. New protocols are in place for pick ups and deliveries at the plant to help minimize contact and the office and common areas are sanitized more frequently.

For Forum Athletic Products the work continues to provide quality products for sporting needs.

