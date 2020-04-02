Police looking for witnesses following single vehicle collision in Caledon

April 2, 2020 · 0 Comments

On Thursday, March 26, at about 7:47 p.m., officers from Caledon OPP received a call about a single motor vehicle collision it the area of King Street between Innis Lake Road and Centreville Creek Road.

A concerned passerby located a heavily damaged grey sedan in the north side ditch of King Street, and was worried that the occupants were seriously hurt.

The officers responded and located the vehicle that was flipped onto its roof. Caledon Fire attended the scene and assisted with the extrication of the driver. The driver sustained minor injuries, and was transported to a local hospital to be treated.

There were several witnesses who had stopped to assist the driver, however, most of the witnesses had left the scene before speaking to the police, while the officers were assisting the trapped driver. Caledon OPP is appealing to the public for additional witnesses of this collision, or for possible dash camera footage that may assist this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Caledon OPP detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers

at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Wrong-way impaired driver nearly

collides with Caledon OPP officer

Another impaired driver was taken off the road in Caledon by uniformed officers from the OPP.

On Sunday, March 29, 2020 at approximately 12:34 p.m., an officer was on general patrol in the area of Coleraine Drive and George Bolton Parkway in Bolton. As the officer was travelling northbound on Coleraine Drive, the officer observed a red sedan travelling towards him on the wrong side of the road. The officer came to an immediate stop as the suspect vehicle moved onto the proper side of the road at the last second, avoiding a near head-on collision.

The officer immediately conducted a traffic stop and investigated the incident further. As a result, the driver was placed under arrest for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle and transported to the Caledon Detachment for further breath tests to be conducted.

Jeffrey Waterman, 34, of Etobicoke, has been charged with following offences:

Operation while impaired;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 mg plus;

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available, and

Drive motor vehicle, no validation on plate.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 11, 2020, to answer to the charges.

Readers Comments (0)