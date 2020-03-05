Impaired drivers arrested, pulled off of snowy Caledon roads

March 5, 2020 · 0 Comments

On Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at approximately 8:52 p.m., officers from Caledon OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Old School Road and McLaughlin Road in the Town of Caledon.

Information was received that the driver involved in a collision was possibly impaired.

Police attended the scene and investigated the driver for alcohol consumption. The driver was asked to provide a sample of his breath into the approved roadside screening device, which resulted in a “fail” reading. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the nearest police facility, where further tests were conducted.

As a result Inderpreet Kooner, 31, of Caledon has been charged with

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 mg plus.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 19, 2020, to answer to the charge.

On Sunday, March 1, at approximately 3:36 a.m., officers from the Port Credit OPP Detachment responded to a traffic complaint at Highway 401 and Highway 427. The complainant advised that the vehicle in question was travelling erratically, going at extremely high, then low rates of speed

The vehicle was located and stopped at Highway 10 and Old School Road. The driver was displaying signs of impairment, and was placed under arrest for Operation while Impaired. The driver was then transported to the Caledon Detachment, where breath tests were conducted.

As a result, Sara Kombe, 28, of Brampton, has been charged with: Operation while impaired; Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 mg plus; Driving while under suspension, and Driving a motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 19th, 2020, to answer to the charges.

More impaired driving

On Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at approximately 1:45 a.m. Caledon OPP officers responded to a high risk impaired driver complaint in the area of Airport Road and Mayfield Road in the Town of Caledon.

The officers located the suspect vehicle in the intersection of Airport Road and Countryside Road, where the vehicle had just struck a light post, and was driving in reverse in a continuous circle.

The driver showed no indication of stopping the vehicle. At that point, the officers strategically positioned the cruiser to prevent the vehicle from moving any further. This resulted in the suspect vehicle striking the cruiser, and causing minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were sustained as a result of the collision.

The driver of the vehicle, Gurbinder Virk, 26, of Brampton, was placed under arrest and charged with the following offences: Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; Operation while impaired; Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available, and Operation while impaired.

The driver received a 90-day driver’s license suspension and a 7-day vehicle impound.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 19th, 2020 to answer to the charges.

Fraud prevention

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Anti-Rackets Branch and its Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) partners are launching their annual Fraud Prevention Month campaign.

During the month of March, the OPP, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), CAFC and the Competition Bureau of Canada are joining police services across the country to promote public awareness to help prevent all Canadians from becoming victims of fraud.

This year, the OPP Fraud Prevention Month education campaign will highlight four mass marketing fraud priorities: Spear Phishing; Romance Scam; Extortion; and, Service Scam.

During the past year, Canadians have fallen victim to fraud’s destructive toll, causing losses totalling approximately $97 million. Unfortunately, this figure only represents the losses related to the approximately five per cent of fraud victims who report the crime to police. Regardless of age, gender or location, everyone can take basic steps to better protect themselves from becoming a victim of fraud. Some tips include never giving out personal or financial information at the door, over the phone, by e-mail, through social media or via unsecured retail or dating websites. If you do fall victim to a scam, individuals are urged to continue to report them to police even if a financial transaction did not occur.

Fraud Prevention Month is about the fraud prevention community working together to create greater awareness and to highlight the various ways that all Canadians are being targeted by fraud. By emphasizing the education component, Canadians can be better prepared.

The OPP will be posting tips and links to various resources online and through its social media platforms. The public is encouraged to engage in the conversation to help recognize, reject and report fraud by using the hashtags #FPM2020 and CAFC’s hashtag #KnowFraud.

If you or someone you know suspect they’ve been a victim of fraud, contact your local police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by phone or online by creating an account in the Fraud Reporting System (FRS).

Readers Comments (0)