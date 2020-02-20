Caledon man arrested after breaking into local home while drunk

On Sunday, Feb. 16, at approximately 5:38 a.m. officers from the Caledon OPP responded to a reported break and enter in the area of Ridgewood Crescent in Bolton.

Information was received from the homeowner that an unknown person had broken into their house. The suspect was reported to be in the garage at the time of the call, which was left unlocked overnight. Multiple items inside the garage were reported to be damaged by the suspect.

The officers attended the address and arrested the suspect, who was highly intoxicated, as he was about to enter another residence in the area.

As a result, Kenneth Myers, 45, of Caledon, has been charged with the following offences:

• Break, enter a place – commit indictable offence;

• Mischief under $5000, and

• Being intoxicated in a public place.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 26, 2020 to answer to the charges.

Caledon OPP would like to remind Caledon residents to always lock their doors whether they are away or at home – it’s an easy step to take towards safety.

Did you witness a late-night

collision in Bolton on Feb. 9?

Officers from the Caledon OPPS are investigating a single vehicle collision involving a grey newer model SUV. The collision occurred on Sunday, Feb. 9, at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the area Commercial Road and Albion Vaughan Road in Bolton

While on patrol, officers were approached by a concerned passerby advising of a single vehicle in the ditch on Commercial Road and Albion Vaughan Road. The vehicle appeared to be unoccupied.

The officers attended and confirmed that there were no occupants in the vehicle at the time. A thorough search of the area was conducted, which yielded negative results.

Further investigation revealed the collision was potentially witnessed by the occupants of two vehicles that were travelling behind the SUV in question. Two individuals were seen having a brief conversation with the driver of the SUV shortly after the collision.

The drivers of these vehicles were not involved in the collision, however police believe that they may have important information that will assist with the investigation and would like to speak with them.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Caledon OPP detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Impaired driving charge laid

after Hwy 10 traffic stop

On Tuesday, Feb. 11th, at 6:43 p.m. officers from the Community Response Unit of the Caledon OPP Detachment were on patrol on Highway 10 in Caledon, when they observed a vehicle travelling erratically. Officers conducted a traffic stop to investigate the matter. While speaking to the driver, officers determined that the driver had consumed alcohol.

The driver was asked to provide a sample of his breath into the approved roadside screening device, which resulted in a “fail” reading. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Caledon Detachment, where further tests were conducted.

As a result, Seelan Rajadurai, 40, of Scarborough, was charged with Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Equal to or Exceeding 80 mgs.

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 5, 2020 to answer to the charge.

The driver’s vehicle was impounded for seven days, and driver’s licence suspended for 90 days.

