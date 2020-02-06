Caledon Golden Hawks poised for deep playoff run

Written By ROBERT BELARDI

The change of personnel and the ever-growing belief of the system that is in place is holistic. It’s the biggest slice of motivation pie.

Over the past month, there have been many changes to the Golden Hawks roster. Losing captain Darius Kondrotas, Vito Sica and Jake Semmens to Stayner could have been a huge hit.

It was not an easy choice. It was one that management, you might say, really did not want to be in the position to make.

With new members on the roster, and new captain Everett Flewelling representing the leadership group the team holds, it was time the Golden Hawks proved to themselves they can be “that good.”

In the final two games of the season, the Golden Hawks travelled to Penetang first to take on the Kings.

In the beginning of the first period, the Kings opened the scoring thanks to Kylar Watson. Jake Dabrowski added a second goal on the power play midway through.

Much like any good team, adversity fuels the bench and the boys found ebullience in seeking a comeback.

Newcomer Justin Callisto got the Golden Hawks back on track just two minutes later.

In the second period, the Kings capitalized shorthanded with a goal from Andrew Snowden. On the same power play, Wesley Weir fired one home to bring the game back within one.

Then the boys lit the lamp

With the Golden Hawks pressing hard, outshooting the Kings, within a five-minute span, it was entirely a new hockey game.

Daniel Butt, Wesley Weir and Marc Bottero made it 5-3 by the end of the frame.

In the third, the Kings scored the first goal once again because of Brandon Bressette’s effort. Logan Hoover restored the two-goal lead shortly after.

The Kings however, displayed their resiliance and scored two consecutive goals to tie it all up at 6-6.

Once again, the Golden Hawks proved to be too much to handle. The boys never lost hope. They never got down on themselves.

Bottero, Butt and Weir scored the final three goals in the frame to leave Penetang with a 9-6 victory.

In their back to back set that week, last Saturday, the Golden Hawks travelled to Orillia to take on the Terriers.

In the first game of the season, the boys lost 7-1, then lost again later in November 13-2 in the West Orillia Sports Plex.

It has been a rough patch lately taking on the Terriers, having just beat this team once all season.

This game would heat up in the second period. Marc Bottero scored his 27th goal of the year. The Terriers did not back down so easy. Gabe Leis tied it up on the power play.

In the third period, the Golden Hawks took over. Dante Zuccaro’s goal was assisted by Logan Hoover and newcomer, Justin Callisto, who has five points in seven games with the club.

Deaglan Small put the puck in unassisted on the power play, leaving the Terriers with no choice but to pull the goalie late.

With an extra attacker, Jack Beck put the Terriers within one.

Keegan Hoover quickly silenced the crowd and the comeback, with the empty net goal at the end.

Yes, there has been a lot to say. There has been a plenitude of improvements on and off the ice these boys have been making and continue, to make.

It’s safe to say they’re ready. The Golden Hawks have the potential to do something this year with this team and the team flashed their potential in the final two games, with composed victories.

Since the Golden Hawks won their last two games, that means they finished 5th in the standings.

Their playoff series begins in Penetang on February 7th, before returning home for game two in Caledon East, February 9th at 7 p.m.

