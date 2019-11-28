OPP officers do their part in reducing impaired driving in Caledon

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, at approximately 11:39 p.m. uniformed officers from the OPP Caledon Detachment were conducting Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) spot check in the area of Mayfield Road and Robertson Davies Drive in the town of Caledon.

While speaking to one of the drivers, the officer noticed strong odour of alcoholic beverage emitting form the driver’s breath. The driver was then asked to provide a sample of their breath into the approved roadside screening device, which resulted in a “fail” reading. The driver was transported to the Caledon Detachment OPP, where further tests were conducted.

As a result, Damaninder Dhanoa, 30, of Brampton, was charged with:

• Operation while impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration Exceeding 80 mgs.

The driver received a 90-day driver’s license suspension and a 7-day vehicle impound.

The accused is expected to appear at the Orangeville Court of Justice on December 12, 2019, to answer to the charge.

Festive RIDE Campaign starts on November 23rd and goes until January 2nd. During the campaign, OPP officers will be highly visible as they conduct RIDE initiatives 24 hours a day, 7 days a week throughout the province.

Caledon OPP wants to remind drivers of the following:

• Don’t drive impaired – plan ahead;

• If you see a RIDE program in front of you, slow down and continue forward;

• Mandatory Alcohol Screening law allows police with an approved alcohol screening device to demand a roadside breath sample from any lawfully stopped driver without having reasonable suspicion that ! a driver is alcohol impaired;

• Don’t assume that you have a zero blood alcohol just because it is morning time after a few hours of sleep. Officers conduct RIDE at any time of day, and

• If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1. In doing so, you may be saving lives.

The OPP remains committed to ensuring Ontario roads are safe from alcohol-impaired and drug-impaired drivers.

Bolton resident reports home broken into after returning from vacation

On Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a reported residential break and enter in the area of Taylorwood Ave in Bolton.

The homeowner advised that the break and enter occurred sometime between Wednesday, Nov. 6 and Wednesday, Nov. 20, while the whole family was away on vacation.

It appeared that suspect(s) gained entry into a residence through a kitchen window located in the back of the house. The kitchen and the upstairs closets had been rummaged through, but nothing appeared to be stolen

Caledon OPP is asking Bolton residents to check their security cameras for suspicious people, vehicles or activity on or about above dates. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to these break and enters, please call the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

With winter months upon us, many are planning trips down South. Here are some tips to keep your homes safe while you are away on vacation:

• Lock the doors and windows – simple task, but many still forget while rushing to leave the house;

• Install timers on your electronics – create the illusion that someone is home;

• Have someone shovel the driveway/collect newspapers from the porch;

• Stop mail and deliveries – mail piling up is a tip-off that no one’s home;

• Leave a car in the driveway or ask your neighbour to park in your driveway, if travelling by car;

• Ask someone to keep an eye on things – your local Neighbourhood Watch or a trusted neighbour is ideal for that;

Get your security cameras ready – they should see and be seen.

