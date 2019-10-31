Caledon hockey school holds fundraiser for local mom battling breast cancer

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

Founder of Toomey Hockey School, Ryan Toomey organized a fundraiser for a local mom battling breast cancer this past Saturday.

Children, parents, friends and families in the community came together to support one of Toomey’s long-time students and Caledon Minor Hockey family.

The fundraiser included a raffle ticket contest with a large and generous table of donations, varying from Raptors tickets, to signed jerseys, gift baskets and gift cards.

Over 30 local businesses donated either gifts for the raffles or funds for the cause.

“We reached out to one and thought well they’re donating, maybe this person will, and I can honestly say not many said no, and those who did apologized because they hit their quota for breast cancer awareness donations,” says Ryan Toomey. “As you know October is such a busy month for donations and whatnot, so like I said not many said no. The prize table is very humbling, I never would have thought that this many people would be skating, let alone that many donations. There’re so many people that aren’t here that have donated hard-earned money that deserve all the credit.”

Skaters of all levels came out to play, wearing pink clothing, ribbons and several kids had a pink stripe on their helmets. It was a day of fun and support, and brought everyone together for the Francey family who is adored in the hockey community.

Hockey is more than a sport, it is a family, it is community and togetherness. Hockey connects people through fun, and teamwork, not only through the players but the families as well.

“It just shows how unique the hockey world is. I know that might sound so cliché but it’s a family, people have everyone’s back. You’re going rink to rink every day, and trying to keep up with the joneses and that kind of thing, but it just shows how much people genuinely care about each other,” says Toomey. “I think that’s the biggest take away from it all, is that everyone just adores each other and really stepped up to the plate with donations and prizes.”

A big contributor to the fundraiser was Caledon’s Chiropractor, Scott McCrimmon who lent a large hand in organizing the event.

“To me growing up, hockey has always been about family. If you’re in hockey, you’re a part of a family it doesn’t matter what team, and this shows. These people don’t all play with their friends and family. they’re here to show support, community, and hockey and that’s what it’s all about,” says McCrimmon. “All the work Ryan put in, I said a line to one of my patients, I said ‘good people, do good things for good reasons’, and that’s exactly what Ryan has done here so it’s awesome.”

As the fundraiser continued, donations didn’t stop coming in. Those who couldn’t physically attend still wanted to share their support by donating online for the raffle.

Liane Francey expressed her thanks and how the support from the community has helped her not only financially but emotionally as well.

“It’s such a beautiful expression of support. So many people have come together and are helping us through this challenging time. Nobody expects to be in this position, and this is fantastic. I think it goes to show you that hockey is so much more than just a game,” expresses Francey. “So thankful for everyone for coming out, what a great way to lift my spirits, and give me that strength to keep moving forward.”

