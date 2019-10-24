Caledon Golden Hawks fall to last place in Carruthers division

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

A string of three straight losses, and the Caledon Golden Hawks have found themselves in the basement.

Picking up just one point of a possible four over the weekend, the junior C club has fallen to eighth out of eight in the Carruthers division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League.

Looking for their first win since the first week of October, the Hawks visited the Alliston Hornets for the first time this season at the New Tecumseth Rec Centre on Friday, falling behind early and failing to recover.

Caledon’s Aidan Jones took a slashing call just over two minutes into the first period, prompting a quick Alliston goal. The Golden Hawks countered with captain Darius Kondrotas potting his first of the year before the first buzzer, though three consecutive tallies from the Hornets ended the game as a 4 – 1 loss. Jason Cumbo was tagged as the Caledon goaltender.

It was Aidan Spooner back between the pipes for Sunday’s hosting of the Penetang Kings, in what could have been a performance of the year candidate with a little more puck luck. Spooner was forced to contend with a whopping 64 shots, making a season-high 59 saves in an overtime losing effort.

The Caledon skaters did their part on the other end of the ice, crawling back from an early 2 – 0 deficit with four straight goals by the midway point of the match, off the sticks of Kory Lund, Kondrotas, and a pair from Alex Mourani, his first two of the season in just his third game as a Golden Hawk.

Unfortunately for the Hawks, Penetang notched the next two goals to send the game to overtime tied at four, before Penetang’s Cam Knowles gave his team the extra point by beating Spooner just over two minutes in.

Just over one month into the regular season, the Hawks have failed to recapture the scoring touch they got last season from their top veterans, most of which have moved on past the junior ranks: their 29 goals-for remains the lowest at the league, and despite above average goaltending, has the Caledon squad now sitting in last place.

Their record of 3-7-1-1 has the team tied with both the Huntsville Otters and Midland Flyers with eight points, yet with one more game played. The Kings pace the division with 14 points, sitting atop the Stayner Siskins and Orillia Terriers thanks to a goals-for tiebreaker.

The Hawks are back on the ice on Friday to visit the Kings, before returning home to host the Schomberg Cougars on Sunday, who the Hawks have picked up three of four points against so far this season.

They will have to make do without the help of forward William Patry, who was hit with a suspension following an ejection in a post-whistle scrum in Sunday’s game.

Puck drop is set for 7p.m.

The Hawks also recently announced their annual ‘Pink in the Rink’ night, set to don their pink uniforms on Nov. 17 against the Alliston Hornets. A silent auction, bake sale, and auctioning off of game-worn jerseys will all benefit Headwaters Regional Health Centre.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com.

