SkipTheDishes highlights what Bolton residents are craving, and ordering

August 1, 2019

Popular food delivery service SkipTheDishes recently revealed statistics highlighting what people in Bolton like to order.

In celebration of what the city’s restaurateurs have to offer, Skip dug deep into Bolton’s top cravings in 2019 so far, and what they discovered might surprise you.

Here’s what the people of Bolton have been craving most:

1. Quarter chicken dinner. Winner winner, chicken dinner! People in Bolton ordered this dish nearly 250 times. That’s a lot of chicken (and a lot of side rolls to go with it).

2. Butter chicken. Bolton sure does love their chicken! Butter chicken has been ordered 230 times.

3. Greek salad. Nearly 200 orders of greek salad? We’re glad Bolton has found something to balance with all that chicken.

The biggest single order in Bolton (so far) was nearly $350, and it included four 10 ounce steaks, four orders of salmon, three pizzas, and a bunch of extras. Whoever you are, we’re impressed.

Do your ordering habits match what the rest of Bolton is ordering? Or do your tastes lean in a different direction?

