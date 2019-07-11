OPP investigating fatal collision on Charleston Sideroad

On Monday, July 8, 2019, at approximately 2:50 p.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision on Charleston Sideroad East of Main Street in the town of Caledon.

The collision involved four motor vehicles – a dump truck, station wagon, hatchback, and a truck. All four vehicles were travelling Eastbound on Charleston Sideroad, and were coming to a stop due to traffic caused by construction in the area.

The vehicles sustained various degrees of damage in the collision.

The driver of the hatchback, seventy-four-year-old, Victoria Lindekamp, of Flamborough Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the station wagon was transported to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries; two passengers from the station wagon were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuri! es.

Caledon OPP is appealing to the public for additional witnesses of this collision. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Caledon Detachment OPP at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers

at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

The roads have since been re-opened.

The investigation is ongoing.

29 vehicles impounded last

weekend on Airport Road

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Central Region Traffic Team focused their attention on the ongoing dangerous speed issue on Airport Road this weekend. From Friday evening to Sunday evening a total of 29 drivers were charged with excessive speed – travelling more than 50km/hr over the posted speed limit of 80km/hr.

Of the 29, the top speed was 186 km/hr, registered by two young males in two separate cars traveling! together. The majority of the speeds were in the 150km/hr range.

All of the drivers charged had their licence suspended and their vehicles impounded for seven days. They will all appear in Orangeville court in September.

“It appears that people are not getting the message to slow down on Airport Road and many other roads in Dufferin County. Drivers are reminded that life does not have a reset button, slow down and drive safe.”

Peel police investigating

Brampton death

On Friday, July 5, 2019 at approximately 12:43 p.m., Peel Regional Police responded to a call to check on the well-being of a man believed to be residing in the area of Advance Boulevard and Dixie Road in the City of Brampton. Upon arrival, officers located a single victim inside the premise with obvious signs of trauma.

The victim, Ajay Chibber, a 54 year-old man from Brampton was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is believed to be an isolated incident.

