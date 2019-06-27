Caledon OPP continuing to investigate several local incidents

June 27, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By JULIA LLOYD

On Friday June 21, Officers were dispatched to Willoughby Road, north of Beech Grove Side Road responding to an ATV collision involving injuries..

The driver of the ATV was a 40-year-old male from the Town of Caledon. He sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision and was transported via air ambulance to a trauma centre.

There will be an investigation and Collision Reconstructionist from the OPP Central Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement team will be assisting. The injured driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The OPP would like to remind all community members who have off-road and all-terrain vehicles to wear the proper protective equipment.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact OPP Caledon Detachment at (905) 584-2241.

Motor vehicle theft

On Wednesday June 19 uniformed officers responded to theft from motor in the area of Cedargrove Road and Harvestmoon Drive in the Town of Caledon.

The officers located the suspects on the scene. As a result of the investigation two suspects were charged. Nicholas Singh a 18-year-old of Caledon has been charged with, theft under $5000, possession of schedule IV substance, possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 and fail to comply with sentence.

The other suspect is a 17-year-old and the OPP will not be releasing his name to the public. However, he was charged with theft under $5000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, possession of schedule I substance and seek or obtain a schedule IV substance.

The Caledon OPP would like to remind the public to watch for suspicious people or activity in the neighbourhood, deter potential criminals and ensure outside lights work, lock doors and close the windows of your vehicle, park in well-lit areas and hide any valuables or secure them by bringing them inside.

Caledon OPP reminds residents

to keep a lid on it

Officers from Caledon Detachment OPP responded to several motor vehicle collisions over the last weekend, where cyclists and an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) rider sustained life-altering head injuries as a result of not wearing a helmet.

Studies have shown that wearing an approved helmet significantly reduces the risk of injury should a mishap occur. The law currently requires children under the age of 18 to wear a helmet. For safety reasons, the OPP recommends that all cyclists wear helmets

Cuts, bruises, and even broken bones will heal, but damage to your brain can be permanent. Even a low-speed fall can result in serious head injury. Many such devastating injuries can be prevented by wearing a helmet.

A helmet should be:

• Snug – it does not slide from side-to-side or front-to-back;

• Level – it is square on top of your head, covering the top of the forehead. It does not tilt in any direction;

• Stable – the chinstrap keeps the helmet from rocking in any direction; Chinstraps should be replaced if any part of the buckle breaks. Otherwise, a helmet may fly off in an accident, and

• Bright – choose a helmet that motorists will see.

Don’t leave your life on the road. Wear a helmet.

Parks not the place for toy gun play

Since Friday, June 21, 2019, officers from Caledon Detachment OPP responded to several reports of youth playing with what appeared to be guns in public parks within the town of Caledon.

In each case officers quickly responded and investigated the incidents which turned out to involve toy air guns, not real firearms. As a result of the investigations, the involved youths from Caledon were cautioned and released to their parents.

Residents should be aware that the possession and use of any type of firearm, including a toy air gun, is strictly prohibited in Caledon parks or anywhere within the Town of Caledon except on private property and in accordance with applicable By-Laws and firearms regulations.

The OPP would like to remind that some toy guns are designed to look like real-life models of firearms and they may not be readily identifiable to the public or police as being toys ! and not real firearms. This can cause concern for both police and members of the public.

This is a picture of toy guns involved in one of the incidents recently investigated by police next to a real firearm, can you tell the difference between the real and fake gun?

Officers step up speeding enforcement

Since Tuesday, June 18, 2019, officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment stopped and charged the drivers of several vehicles for driving at excessively high-speeds within the Town of Caledon:

• On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at about 9:10 a.m., a 37-year-old male driver of Guelph, was observed operating a motor vehicle at a high rate of speed in the area of Highway 410 and Valleywood Boulevard. The officer activated the radar registering a speed of 130 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone;

• On the same day, at approximately 10:09 a.m., another motorist, a 22-year-old male of York, was observed operating his vehicle at 142 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone in the area of Highway 410 South of Kennedy Road;

• As the officer was dealing with the above violator while in a police vehicle with activated emergency lights, another motorist passed the cruiser at 136 km/h without moving over to the left lane. A 50-year-old male of Pickering, was charged with Speeding and Fail to Slow Down and Proceed with Caution for Emergency Vehicle;

• On Saturday, June 22, 2019, at about 8:08 a.m., a 53-year-old male driver of North York, was observed operating a vehicle at 100 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on Highway 10 and Chester Drive in the town of Caledon;

• On the same day, at about 10:24 a.m., a 43-year-old male driver of Markham, was observed operating a motorcycle at 145 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone on Highway 410 North of Mayfield Road;

• On Sunday, June 23, 2019, at about 11:23 a.m., a 37-year-old male motorist of Etobicoke, was observed operating a motorcycle at 117 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone in the area of Mayfield Road and Snellview Boulevard.

• On Monday, June 24, 2019, at about 1:27 p.m., a 25-year-old driver, was observed operating a motor vehicle at 131 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in the area of Horseshoe Hill Road and Escarpment Side Road.

All of the above drivers were charged with Racing, received an immediate seven-day driver’s license suspension and had their vehicles impounded for a seven days.

Speeding is a choice. The consequences of speeding are not. Slow down.

Multi-vehicle collision results in

life threatening injuries

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on Mayfield Road, in the Town of Caledon.

On Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at approximately 1:42pm, the OPP responded to the call of a multi-vehicle collision on eastbound Mayfield Road between Humber Station Road and Coleraine Drive.

As a result of the collision one of the involved drivers, a 79 year old male from Caledon, sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre.

There were a total of five vehicles involved in the collision, including two transport trucks.

Collision Reconstructionists from the OPP Central Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team are assisting with the investigation. Mayfield Road between Humber Station Road and Coleraine Drive will be closed for the investigation. Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the investigation is complete and the road is re-opened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is being asked to contact the OPP Caledon Detachment – (905) 584-2241.

