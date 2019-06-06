Reader enjoyed columns

June 6, 2019 · 0 Comments
OUR READERS WRITE
I just wanted to send you a quick note to comment on how refreshing I found the articles on page A11, May 30, 2019.
I enjoyed reading “Connecting seniors to people, programs and possibilities” by Mayor Allan Thompson. I am a senior in Caledon and I very much appreciated the recognition.
I particularly enjoyed reading “Hoping for a better future” by Laura Campbell. I connected to her submission so very much. It was well written, easy to read and so hopeful!
Both pieces were very positive.
I have grown weary of some of the recent articles where I feel the publication is often used to campaign and sell political party agendas.
I hope we will see more like this from Laura Campbell and Mayor Thompson.
Thank you,
Julie Pomeroy
Alton, ON
