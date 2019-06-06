Letters

Reader enjoyed columns

June 6, 2019   ·   0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

I just wanted to send you a quick note to comment on how refreshing I found the articles on page A11, May 30, 2019. 

I enjoyed reading “Connecting seniors to people, programs and possibilities” by Mayor Allan Thompson. I am a senior in Caledon and I very much appreciated the recognition. 

I particularly enjoyed reading “Hoping for a better future” by Laura Campbell. I connected to her submission so very much. It was well written, easy to read and so hopeful! 

Both pieces were very positive.

I have grown weary of some of the recent articles where I feel the publication is often used to campaign and sell political party agendas.

I hope we will see more like this from Laura Campbell and Mayor Thompson.

Thank you,

Julie Pomeroy 

Alton, ON



         

