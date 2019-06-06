New rehab and physiotherapy section at Dayspring Medical Centre

June 6, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA SANTOS

Dayspring Medical Centre is now able to offer more services to patients in Caledon

A new rehabilitation and physiotherapy section have been added to the business, located at 12788 Highway 50 Unit 10 and 11 in Bolton.

“Dayspring Medical has a good reputation in Bolton,” said Khizar Hayyat, manager, registered physiotherapist and manual therapist at Dayspring Medical Centre. “In order to provide a wholistic approach to patient care; came with the idea of starting our own physiotherapy clinic and other rehab services. That way the patient care remains within the same team.

Clinic manager Joyce Utsalo is keen about her patient’s care. She was impressed with Hayyat’s knowledge, skills and reputation, inviting him to partner with her to lead the physiotherapy clinic.

“I am very delighted to be part of this team,” said Hayyat.

At the medical centre, Hayyat is able to treat musculoskeletal and neurological conditions, Balance issues, Workplace Safety and Insurance Board issues and problems stemming from motor vehicle collisions.

“We also provide a free 15 min consultation one to one with me to discuss the course of action and condition of the patient,” said Hayyat.

Hayyat specializes in manual therapy, particularly in musculoskeletal conditions from neck pain, back pain, shoulder issues, spinal problems and hip, knee and ankle pain, among many other conditions.

He said the most common question patients ask him is when they will get better.

“In order to answer this question, I always educate and explain to them about their conditions and then together we set out the goals and plan of their treatment,” said Hayyat. “I also encourage them to be compliant to achieve the results in a timely manner.”

Patients, who do not have any insurance, can pay out of pocket for the services.

“We have some special incentives for them,” said Hayyat. “But they can call the clinic to find about it.”

Hayyat spent six years working at different hospital setups in Pakistan. He worked in an Orthopedic and spine surgery hospital enabling him to add more skills. He would then, move to Canada in 2013. He obtained his license to practice in 2015. He continued his education in Canada, completing acupuncture and dry needling courses to help him setup many treatment plans with different options.

“I did my vestibular rehab course to help patients with the dizziness and balance disorders,” said Hayyat. “I also am following the Fellowship with Canadian Academy of Manipulative Physiotherapists under Ortho division of Canada. I recently have done course on concussion prevention, detection, and Management. Learning multiple skills in different areas have helped in developing individualized plan of each patient.”

The new rehab and physiotherapy section complement the current offerings of a family practice, walk-in clinic and on-site pharmacy at the medical centre.

For more information visit, www.dayspringmedical.ca or call (905)-857-9797.

Readers Comments (0)