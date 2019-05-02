Appreciate a volunteer

May 2, 2019

EDITORIAL

Volunteers are essential to a community.

They do the work that not everybody wants to do, for the betterment of the town they live in.

They do it without compensation, not seeking any award, nor a monetary prize. They do the work because they love the community they live in.

Without volunteers, we wouldn’t have the services available to use today.

They enhance your town planting flowers in public places, mentor a young person, donate food or clothes, drive someone to their medical appointment and even serve on town committees and boards.

They do so out of their own selfless reasons wanting to see a better future for their children, grandchildren and for future generations to come.

They want to make this a better place to live, where we can all receive the same access of services while being proud of a community to live in.

That’s why it’s special when they are recognized in front of an audience for their hard work and dedication, that they’ve done for so many years.

All the volunteers recognized at the Caledon recognition night deserved a standing ovation for what they’ve done. They may modestly disagree that they should be honoured, but they deserve to walk the stage with those dignitaries and guest and receive some sort of award for the years of their hard work.

They do it after work, missing time from their friends and family.

Volunteers just want you to live in a place that you can call home forever. A place where you can enjoy more moments with your loved ones while experiencing the finest things the community has to offer.

Without them, a town becomes like any normal town. It has no identity. Nothing sets it apart.

Volunteers are the true champions of the community. The heart and soul of a town, the ones who will continue to work hard day in and day out, after work, on the weekends and throughout the evenings to enhance the services in the community and make it a place you never want to leave.

As editor of the Citizen, it is extremely gratifying to see the work volunteers do in the community. I see the same faces, and get to know who these people are and why they do, what they do. You can sense a warmth from them. A genuine and honest smile as they do what they love to do for the town.

Without them, we wouldn’t be the town that we know. If you see a volunteer, thank them for their work. Thank them for continuing to make this place special, thank them for their time and effort in making this place, your forever home.

