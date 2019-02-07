Donation to Caledon D.A.R.E. program

Optimistic Club of Caledon donated $1000 to support the D.A.R.E. program – delivered in local elementary schools by Caledon OPP School Resource Officers. The program teaches the kids how to resist peer pressure and live drug and violence-free lives.

Opioid overdose results in drug charges

Uniformed members from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a drug overdose radio call on Wednesday, Jan. 23 2019. The victim of the overdose was transported to a local hospital and survived the incident. The drug in question is suspected to be fentanyl.

Members of the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit conducted a drug investigation into the overdose, resulting in a criminal charge.

A 27-year-old man from Caledon has been charged with:

• Trafficking in Schedule I Substance – Opioid

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 4.

The investigation is ongoing. Please contact Caledon Community Street Crime Unit at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122 if you have any information that may be able to assist police.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers

at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by texting 274637 (CRIMES) with the words “PEEL plus your tip information”, or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Fentanyl is an extremely powerful pain medication which is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine. Used unlawfully it can be a killer of those not realizing its potency as any amount in pure form or even in cut form can be potentially lethal if not handled appropriately.

Driver charged after fleeing from collision

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment investigated a fail to remain collision, where one of the drivers fled the scene on foot before police arrival.

Caledon OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 9 and Concession Road 8 on Tuesday, Jan. 31. One of the involved drivers, who remained at the scene, stated that the driver of the other involved vehicle was seen running into the wooded area immediately after the collision.

Due to extreme weather conditions and the possibility of injuries sustained by the driver as a result of the collision, the OPP Canine Unit was requested and attended the scene. The driver was subsequently located by the OPP Canine Unit a short distance from the scene where he was arrested and transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

The vehicle driver, a 46-year-old from New Tecumseth, has been charged with:

• Failure to Stop after Accident

• Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

• Operation while Prohibited.

He was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

Young person charged with two counts of voyeurism

Caledon OPP arrested a young person and laid two charges of voyeurism on Thursday, Jan. 31.

Investigation revealed that the young person attended the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness located at 14111 Highway 50 in Caledon, where the accused is reported to have committed voyeuristic acts in the change room of the facility.

Police are requesting that anyone who may have any additional information or believes that they are a victim of a similar circumstance at this facility to please contact Det. Const. Jonathan McMillan of the Caledon Major Crime Unit at (905) 584-2241or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Peel Crime Stoppers a: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by texting 274637 (CRIMES) with the words “PEEL plus your tip information”, or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

Shoplifter arrested for stealing electronics

Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police responded to a local retail store located on Dunham Drive in Alliston to investigate a shoplifting incident on Thursday, Jan. 31.

When police arrived, it was determined that the loss and prevention officer had witnessed a male concealing two Wi-Fi routers and a smart lock, valuing just over $600.00.

Shortly after, police and store security observed the male leaving the store without paying for the hidden items.

As a result, a 37-year-old male form Caledon was arrested and charged with Theft Under $5000 – Shoplifting. He was also trespassed from entering the store in the future.

He was released from police custody and will attend a future court date at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford.

Numerous Drivers Charged with Stunt Driving on Highway 10

Officers from the Traffic Unit of Caledon OPP laid several stunt driving charges while conducting speed enforcement along Highway 10 in the town of Caledon.

Jan. 29th – Race a Motor Vehicle – Excessive Speed – 113 km/h in 60 km/h zone at Highway 10 and Chester Drive.

Driver was also charged with Driving while Under Suspension, suspended since 2011.

