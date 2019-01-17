Golden Hawks de-thrown Kings in third period rout

January 17, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

New year, same Golden Hawks.

The Caledon Junior C Club kicked off 2019 with a pair of wins in the first week of January, bringing their current winning streak to three games on the Provincial Junior Hockey League schedule.

Friday’s matchup with the Midland Flyers featured a predictable final score, with Caledon continuing to have Midland’s number in a 5 – 2 score.

With their fifth win in six games of the season series, Caledon asserted their offensive dominance early with a pair of first period shorthanded goals from captain Matt Magliozzi and Marc Simonetta. Logan Hoover continued to showcase his team’s special teams prowess with a late powerplay marker, giving Caledon a 3 – 0 lead after twenty minutes.

Dylan Cox continued to provide stellar backup duties to Sebastian Woods between the pipes, who despite not playing since Dec. 23, earned his third win in four games in stopping 28 of 30 Midland chances. He was perfect through two periods before the Flyers got through on the powerplay midway through the third period.

Magliozzi and Simonetta each added one more on five-on-five to continue leading the scoring pace for the Golden Hawks.

The special teams continued to click in Sunday’s 8 – 3 win over the Penetang Kings, where four powerplay goals in the third period alone capped off a five-goal period for the Golden Hawks.

After going up 3 – 2 through two periods, Simonetta, Young, Kegan Hoover, and Andrew Woods each capitalized on different man advantages. It was both Simonetta and Young’s second goal of the game, with Young also posting four assists, while Kory Lund and Aidan Jones added even strength markers.

Sebastian Woods was back in his familiar postion in net, also picking up his third win in four games in stopping 24 of the 27 pucks he faced.

With an offense on fire since late December, posting a whopping nineteen goals over their current three-game winning streak, the Golden Hawks head into the final two weeks of the regular season sitting in a comfortable three-team cushion atop the Carruthers division standings.

Five points behind the division-leading Stayner Siskins (26-5-2-2) and three up on the third-place Alliston Hornets (22-9-1-1), the Hawks are sixteen points up on the next top contender Flyers with only eight games left on the schedule.

The Golden Hawks are currently on pace to face the seventh-place Huntsville Otters (11-22-2-1) in the first round of the PJHL playoffs, a team they have split their season series with at two games apiece.

Both ends of the spectrum will be on the docket for Caledon this week, facing the basement-dwelling Schomberg Cougars (9-18-2-3) in a road matchup on Thursday before returning home on Sunday to host the Siskins. Puck drop Sunday is set for 7p.m.

The regular season wraps up on Jan. 27.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com.

