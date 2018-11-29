Golden Hawks blank Kings in first shutout of season

November 29, 2018 · 0 Comments

Written By JAKE COURTEPATTE

Offensively or defensively: the Caledon Golden Hawks are rolling.

The junior C club picked up points in its eighth game in a row in a matchup Sunday with the Penetang Kings, playing to a 5 – 0 win.

The offensive juggernaut combination of Marc Simonetta, Mathiau Young, and captain Matt Magliozzi continued their onslaught at Caledon East Arena, combining for nine points in a close game prior to the third period.

Both Sebastian Woods and his counterpart keeper Andrew Couling were brick walls in the crease through the game’s first thirty minutes, before Magliozzi finally opened the scoring for the Golden Hawks midway through the second frame.

Caledon opened the floodgates in the third, notching four straight goals in under ten minutes to secure the win.

Simonetta and Nathaniel Mott each potted a pair, with Simonetta extending his reign at the top of the Carruthers division scoring race to five points over Alliston’s Joey Visconti.

The second year Golden Hawk is just seven points shy of his entire total from his rookie season in 2017-18, with 22 goals and 28 assists through 24 games this year.

Player of the game honours, however, has to go to Woods, who swept aside all 42 shots he faced to earn his first shutout at the junior level.

Woods finds himself near the top of the league leader in all goaltending categories, trailing just Stayner’s Zach Levac in both goals-against-average and save percentage. His twelve wins are also a league high.

With a record of 7-1-0-1 in the month of November, the Golden Hawks remain one of the top teams in the Provincial Junior Hockey League’s Carruthers division, though they fell out of the number-one ranking for the first time in close to a month.

The Stayner Siskins (16-3-1-2) picked up a pair of wins over the weekend to jump two points ahead of the Golden Hawks (16-7-1-0). Stayner has two games in hand, with the two set to meet for the third time this season in early December.

For now, the Golden Hawks will be looking to regain their perch atop the standings in an interdivisional meeting with the Goderich Flyers at home on Friday, the second game of a four-game home swing at Caledon East Arena.

Puck drop is set for 8:30p.m.

Sunday’s weekly home game has the Golden Hawks hosting the lowly Huntsville Otters (10-15-0-1) at 7p.m. at the nest, who sit just three points out of last place in the Carruthers.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com.

