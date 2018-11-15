Is universe wasted on human beings?

by Mark Pavilons

In order for us to put on our pants in the morning, the universe had to be created.

Carl Sagan once used that type of logic to bring the importance of the universe to our attention. He was right, of course. This, like many other questions, furthers the chicken-and-the-egg scenario. Which came first? Why, the universe, naturally.

As we roll up to the drive-through window and order our morning cup of coffee, many of life’s mysteries come to mind. Such as did they get my order correct; does God have a sense of humour, and what’s the price of gas today?

Okay, these aren’t very mysterious or important in the big picture. But that’s the key right there. We humans, unaware of just what created the universe in the first place, allowing us to scramble some eggs for breakfast, aren’t very deep thinkers. Sure, we’re quite intelligent critters, capable of complex calculations, formulas, economic strategies and musical compositions. More often than not, many of our fellow humans are reduced to Homer Simpson-like souls, one-dimensional cartoon characters, made to move on the whims of some omnipotent artist. Our thoughts centre on lunch, the newest Netflix offering and Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot.

We anxiously wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday so we can grab some pre-holiday bargains. We are more concerned about the lives of Hollywood stars than our own friends, neighbours and co-workers.

I wonder if the universe, in all of its massive brilliance, was created for a mightier purpose than this. I wonder if we’re just squandering such cosmic wonders.

I’ve long been fascinated by astronomy and the sheer brainpower needed to send the Shuttle back and forth; to guide a probe millions of miles to explore a

neighbouring planet. A room full of scientists are elated every time a course change goes off without a hitch. This is a typical day at the office for some of our brilliant minds, dedicated to furthering humankind in their own small way.

For most of us, we don’t give it a thought, knowing very little about our water-filled ball speeding through space. We prefer to check our texts on our smart phones, keep our streaks alive and chuckle at the latest grams or posts.

Maybe that’s how it should be – pecialists doing their special things; billionaires making economic decisions; politicians making sure everything is running smoothly.

I do hope God, when he granted us free will, wasn’t expecting more out of us.

On the micro-level, we’re quite accomplished. We’re nurturing, friendly compassionate souls, willing to do what’s necessary for the common good.

We run our fingers through out children’s often sticky locks and give them a hug when they scrape their knees.

My son and I often discuss the nature of the universe and try to make sense of the Big Bang, wormholes and the future of space travel. As his enthusiasm and knowledge grows, maybe he will one day solve some of those galatic mysteries.

Maybe he will achieve his dream and be among our species first deep space explorers.

He can be a deep thinker at times, often criticizing his fellow humans for their bad behaviour. As long as he keeps learning and keeps questioning, he may find answers to our more earthly pursuits.

We humans are prone to rather mundane lifestyles that involve recycling and putting up holiday decorations. We also display less than remarkable behaviour.

Hopefully it’s just a phase, and our species will eventually come into its own.

Maybe we are really poised for greatness, the likes of which the galaxy hasn’t seen in recent millennia.

Either that or the earth will be destroyed to make way for a cosmic super highway.

I realize we all can’t accomplish greatness each and every day. Our roles, societal guidelines and even our physical forms limit our achievements.

The fact is we are making great strides every day. There are tons of technological marvels just waiting to be unveiled. Medical advancements occur weekly and we’re constantly looking for new forms of energy.

No, new homes in Caledon aren’t being built with roof-top observatories or basement cryogenic chambers. But even making our homes smarter will make us a bit smarter down the road.

I’ve been documenting human events for more than three decades. I have found that my fellow humans are fascinating people who have risen from the depths of despair to the heights of unbelievable accomplishments. I have witnessed unspeakable tragedies and shared in marvellous triumphs, too.

I continue to be impressed by local residents and their contributions to society. Oh, if only we could include the whole of Canada in Spaceship Earth, the next ark set off in search of a new world.

Our race still has a lot to learn, so perhaps the onus is on each and every one of us to become teachers, leaders and mentors. If we all share our gifts with others, we’ll make the universe proud!

