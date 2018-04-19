2018 Caledon Mayor’s Business Breakfast has local keynote speakers

Written By JASEN OBERMEYER

The 2018 Caledon Mayor’s Business Breakfast will once again offer local businesses the opportunity to network with like-minded business professionals, with this year’s keynote speaker being Caledon best-selling author and global leadership coach Dr. Lance Secretan.

The breakfast will take place on Friday, April 27 at the Royal Ambassador Event Centre, from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Along with the business networking component, Dr. Secretan will share insights and tips from his latest book The Bellwether Effect, discussing how to not only be a leader, but how to inspire.

“Very often you don’t have icons like that live right in your backyard,” said Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson, who along with council, will be hosting this annual event.

Dr. Secretan works with the top 100 companies in the world, with various presidents and CEOs. Between 1980 and 1985, he taught leadership at McMaster and York University, and since 1985, he has worked as an author, independent management consultant, and coach and keynote speaker. He has been recognized with several awards for his leadership management speaking, including the Wilbur M. McFeely Award.

“It’s great to know about people. You take it for granted just because they live up the road, but you don’t know the unique things and what they contribute outside their own boundaries,” added Mayor Thompson.

He said the breakfasts generally do well, and decided to have two networking events, one in the spring, and a luncheon in the fall. “We always have a guest speaker, and generally get 250 to 300 people at each of the sessions.”

Mayor Thompson explained that it’s important for businesses to connect, and was one of the things he set out to do when he began as Mayor. “We can’t run or help business profitable, but we can be enablers to find ways to reduce cost for them, especially through the services in Caledon.”

He said they always try to have a variety of speakers, but those who are mainly motivational ones. “We’ve always had something a little different each time.”

Tickets are $15 for singles, $120 for a table of eight, plus taxes and service fees. To get a ticket, visit the town’s website.

