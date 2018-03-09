High scores shake things up on post-season standings

March 9, 2018 · 0 Comments
February closed out with some high scores in the Sunday Night Hockey League.
After three evenings of round-robin play, the once-powerful Caledon Hills Brewing Co. Brewers went up against a ready group of Mr. Handyman Ice Hogs. The result was the Brewers were dropped from the lead in the post-season standings to fourth place.
In other Feb. 25 games, the Pommies Cider Co. Wild extinguished the Ainsley Fire Protection Fire, the St. Louis Bar and Grill Wings stopped the Inside Out Family Chiropractic Predators, and the Glen Eagle Golf Club Griffins topped the Ken’s Lawnmower Repair Blades, who had finished the regular season at the top of the standings.
One point is awarded for winning a period in round-robin play, two points for winning the game and if a period is tied, each team gets half a point.
Wild 10, Fire 2
The Wild took full advantage of the short-benched Fire and didn’t slow down, taking all five points.
Wild warriors were Dan Shaw with a goal and three assists, Steve Whitten (two goals and an assist), Dale Deleonardis (one assist), Jason Clark (two goals), Craig Shaw (an assist), Mitch Merante (two goals and two assists), Steve Brown (two assists), Ryan Bailey (two assists), Shaun Heron (a goal and an assist), and Gary Morris (one goal). Fire’s firers were Alex White from Brad Wigner, and Jon Gingerich from James Kennedy.
Wings 5, Predators 2
The Wings were flying high and took four points from the Predators.
Wings’ lamp lighters were Sandro Mignosa from Daniel Hamlett, Derek Cleary from Shane DeLaronde, Hamlett (unassisted), Victor Ranieri (unassisted), and Ranieri from Eric Webster. Predator prowlers were Darren Jones from Howard Cantelon, and Cam Coulter (unassisted).
Ice Hogs 4, Brewers 1
The Ice Hogs dropped the hammer on the Brewers and took 4.5 points.
Handyman heroes were Brandon Jones from Brad Sztorc, Marc de Abaitua (unassisted), Adam Minatel from Kevin Hayashi, and Sztorc from Sean Doner. The Brewers’ lone marksman was Joe Doan from Dave Matheson.
Griffins 8, Blades 3
The Griffins chewed up the Blades and took 4.5 points in the resounding win.
Griffins go-to guys were Kevin Norris (unassisted), Jesse Thompson from Matt Dowdle, Alex Schittenhelm from Lee Maunu, Thompson from Schittenhelm, Richard Archer from Ron Toffan, Dowdle (unassisted), Schittenhelm (unassisted), and Schittenhelm from Norris. Blades’ bashers were Darren Levy from Brett Appio, Appio from Levy, and Appio from Levy and Daryll Simpson.
