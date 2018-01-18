From Queen’s Park by Sylvia Jones MPP — Improving mental health services in Ontario

By Bill Rea The door could soon be opening up at Town Hall. Caledon councillors, sitting in committee Tuesday, accepted a motion from Councillor Barb ...

LINK427 will be providing an update regarding the Highway 427 expansion project. The first public information centre (PIC) for the Highway 427 Expansion will take ...

The Bell Tower Boutique at St. James’ Church in Caledon East is having a half-price sale until the end of January. They are pricing everything ...

The Frank Adriano Trio, featuring Tausha Hanna, will return once again to the stage at CrossCurrents Cafe next Friday (Jan. 26). Expect some great standards ...

By Anne Ritchie Blackhorse Village Players tees off to success with their current production of Norm Foster’s The Foursome. Stories told by four talented men ...

By Bill Rea An emotional Mayor Allan Thompson opened Tuesday’s committee of Town Council meeting with the sad news of the death of Mississauga Councillor ...

It will be a chance to rekindle a love of Canadian winter traditions and the great outdoors at the Alton Mill Arts Centre’s ninth annual ...

During the weeks of Jan. 8 and 15, Peel Region will collect Christmas trees at the curb on regular recycling collection days. To set out ...