Editorial Cartoon — Dec. 21, 2017

December 21, 2017   ·   0 Comments

         

CHOIR PUTS ON CHRISTMAS PROGRAM

         

Town of Caledon issues winter parking ban

The Town of Caledon has issued a winter parking ban to take effect at 11:59 p.m. today (Thursday). All vehicles must be removed from roadways ...

Del Duca tells Jones word coming on Corridor

By Bill Rea Sixty days is now the magic number when it comes to word on the GTA West Corridor. Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca ...

Premier Wynne faces the voters at Town Hall meeting

By Bill Rea With an election coming soon, Premier Kathleen Wynne is trying to touch base with voters. She held the latest of her Town ...

Backyard hens have been approved by Town Council

By Bill Rea Chickens are going to be allowed in backyards throughout Caledon. Town Council last week agreed to ratify the decision made previously at ...

Fire department warns to be careful with holiday cooking

With the festive holiday season here, Caledon Fire and Emergency Services is urging everyone to pay special attention when cooking. Provincial statistics reveal that careless ...

Town of Caledon will be observing holiday hours

Facilities operated by the Town of Caledon will be observing special hours for the holidays. The Town Hall Offices, Caledon Fire and Emergency Services Headquarters ...

Peel Region about to go on seasonal holiday hours

Region of Peel offices and non-emergency services will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 25 to Jan. 1. They will reopen Jan. 2 Residents ...

         

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...