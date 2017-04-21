Shannon Kingsbury will perform at CrossCurrents

April 21, 2017 · 0 Comments
Singer, songwriter, harpist and music educator Shannon Kingsbury will be the featured performer tomorrow (Friday) at CrossCurrents Cafe in Bolton.
Based in Guelph, her diverse performing career has included work on film soundtracks, stage and recording studios, as well as writing and producing original community based shows. She has received critical praise for her debut release Luminocity, inspiring critics to write that she has “a voice that is hard to turn away from” (Ontarion); her compositions are “inspired by music centuries old and modernized and recreated to be all her own” (Echo); LuminoCity is “a world-minded collection of folksy tales surrounded by harp . . . with poignant rhythms and excellent production . . . these songs play out like a living fairy tale” (Huffington Post).
More information on Kingsbury’s original music and performances can be found at www.shannonkingsbury.com and www.facebook.com/ShannonKingsburyMusic
She will be appearing with Gary Diggins and Tricia Brubacher.
CrossCurrents cafe operates out of Bolton United Church at 8 Nancy St. (use side entrance). The doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and the music will start at 8.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
