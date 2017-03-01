Hear about speaker’s roots in Vietnam

March 1, 2017 · 0 Comments
The Bolton and District PROBUS Club is looking for new members.
The club is a part of PROBUS Canada which has more than 30,000 active members with clubs in every province. PROBUS Canada is part of PROBUS International which has more than 400,000 members worldwide.
Local club members are typically retired or semi-retired men and women living in the Bolton area. The club meets at 10 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Albion-Bolton Community Centre to hear speaker presentations on a wide range of subjects of interest to members, make new friends and keep up-to-date on local community matters. The club also arranges field trips to interesting places and events from time to time.
The speaker for the March 9 meeting will be Thanh Campbell, the author of the bestselling book Orphan 32.
Campbell was air-lifted out of Vietnam as infant just before the fall of Saigon, was adopted by an Ontario couple and grew up in Ontario. He will describe his experiences growing up in Ontario and his return to Vietnam to search-out his family roots.
The Bolton and District PROBUS Club is pleased to welcome guests to its meetings at no charge.
