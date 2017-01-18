Caledon chapter of 100 Women Who Care being launched

What would it be like to be part of a group that raises $10,000 for a Caledon charity in less than an hour?

The Caledon area has many fine and worthy registered charities. But even with these organizations, it is difficult to raise large amounts of money without a large volunteer base and many hours of work. It is with this in mind that the Caledon Chapter of 100 Women Who Care was formed.

Palgrave resident Barb O’Handley reported the 100 Women Who Care Caledon chapter is a group of local women interested in making an immediate, direct and positive effect within the Caledon area by contributing 100 per cent of their donations to local charities.

The first meeting of the Caledon chapter will be Feb. 1. Registration will begin at 7 p.m., with the meeting starting at 7:30.

O’Handley announced Caledon Ski Club has donated its West Lodge, at 17431 Mississauga Rd. as the location for the meeting.

The first 100 Women Who Care group was formed in November 2006 in Jackson, Michigan. At their first one-hour meeting, the Jackson chapter raised $10,000, which went toward the purchase of 300 new baby cribs for an organization in their city.

Today, there are more than 400 chapters of the charity in North America and around the world.

The idea is simple, easy and fun, with a powerful impact on the community. With 100 Women Who Care, women meet four times a year for no more than one hour. Members can join either as an individual or a team of up to four friends. It doesn’t matter how the combo works as long as the $100 commitment is met per meeting. Members get to nominate a charity they support at the meetings by completing a Charity Nomination Form. From the entries, three nominations are chosen at random and the member that submitted the request is given the opportunity to make a five-minute presentation describing the charity in need. Following the presentations, each member (or group) in attendance votes on their preferred organization.

Votes are tallied and the charity is immediately announced, at which time each individual or team writes their cheque for $100, equaling what is hoped to be at least $10,000 collected in less than an hour. Tax receipts are issued by the charity directly to the members. Each quarter, members witness how their combined donations can improve local lives when placed in the hands of deserving agencies working to serve the local community.

O’Handley stressed this is not time consuming, and there are not a lot of volunteer hours involved.

“It’s a simplistic model,” she remarked.

Charitable organizations that may be considered need not be based in the Caledon area, but must serve the residents of Caledon.

O’Handley observed that 100 Women Who Care Caledon has the potential to raise and donate more than $40,000 annually, directly impacting the local community while encouraging women of like minds to meet new people and learn about unique charities within the Caledon Community.

Registration forms and information can be found at http://www.100womenwhocarecaledon.com

