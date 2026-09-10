Young’s 44-save performance leads Caledon to 3-0 win over Niagara Falls to open 2026-27 OJHL season

September 10, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Rookie goaltender Justin Young turned aside all 44 shots he faced to impel the Caledon Admirals to a 3-0 win over the Canucks in Niagara Falls on Friday night.

Young’s spectacular play between the pipes was supported by Admiral goal-scorers Rory Paquette, Braylon Masulka, and Jonah Gareau.

After a scoreless first period during which Young made 19 saves, Paquette got the Admirals on the board at 14:01 of the middle frame. Assists were earned by Ethan Cutbrush and Noah Wlodarczyk on Paquette’s game-winning goal.

Five minutes into the third period, Masulka finished Cameron Gout’s pass to beat Canucks’ goaltender Thomas Puhalla. The rugged winger gave the visitors a 2-0 lead.

Gareau scored into an empty net with three ticks left on the clock to provide the margin of victory. Layton Strongman and Alex Pegaras picked up helpers on Gareau’s clincher.

The Canucks outshot the Admirals 44-40 in front of 320 fans at the Gale Centre.

Niagara Falls opened the OJHL’s season on Thursday with a convincing 7-1 win over the Blades in Oakville.

The Admirals’ first home game of the new season is Sunday, September 13 when they host the Canucks at the Mayfield Recreation Complex at 2:30 p.m.

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