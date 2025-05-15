MP for Brampton North Caledon appointed Secretary of State for Team Carney

May 15, 2025

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

MP for Brampton North-Caledon Ruby Sahota, has been appointed Secretary of State responsible for combating crime in Prime Minister Mark Carney’s newly formed Canadian Ministry, sworn in on May 13, 2025.

Carney introduced his new Cabinet on Tuesday, with 28 full ministers and 10 Secretaries of State.

Secretaries of State offer focused leadership on particular issues within a minister’s broader portfolio.

While they are not members of the Cabinet, they may attend Cabinet or Cabinet Committee meetings when topics within their responsibilities are discussed, contributing policy expertise and support to inform decision-making.

Secretaries of State do not attend all Cabinet Meetings.

This is the first time the roles of Secretaries of State have been utilized since 2007.

Sahota’s previous roles include serving as Minister of Democratic Institutions and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the role of Chief Government Whip.

In a statement, Sahota expressed her passion for her new role.

“I am deeply honoured to be joining the Cabinet of Prime Minister Carney at this important time for our country,” said Sahota. “Canadians are calling for action on public safety, and I am ready to lead that effort with swift action, determination, and a focus on evidence-based policy.”

Sahota’s appointment reflects her years of experience advocating for justice reform and building safer communities.

As a lawyer, legislator, and representative of Brampton North since 2015, Sahota has a perspective on federal leadership on crime and community safety.

In this new role, MP Sahota plans to work closely with police services, provinces, territories, and grassroots organizations to implement meaningful reforms to Canada’s bail system and ensure safer streets for all Canadians.

“The safety of our communities cannot be an afterthought,” Sahota added. “We need balanced, fair, and effective policies that protect victims, respect rights, and restore confidence in our justice system.”

