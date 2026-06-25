Judy Bennett is Caledon’s 2026 Senior of the Year

June 25, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A well-known volunteer across numerous organizations has been recognized as the 2026 Senior of the Year: Judy Bennett.

Bennett volunteers at a number of local organizations, including the Caledon Seniors’ Centre, Bolton Business Improvement Area (BIA), Bolton Kin Club, Caledon Meals on Wheels and ecoCaledon, and the award recognized her “exceptional volunteerism and longstanding contributions to the community.”

According to a Town of Caledon media release, through Bennett’s involvement with these groups and numerous community events and initiatives, she has “helped strengthen connections, support residents and enhance quality of life throughout the community.”

“Through her leadership, compassion and unwavering commitment to giving back, she continues to inspire others and help build a stronger, more connected community,” said the Town.

“Congratulations to Judy Bennett on this well-deserved recognition,” said Mayor Annette Groves. “Judy’s dedication to serving others, strengthening community connections, and supporting local initiatives has had a meaningful impact on residents across Caledon. Her leadership and generosity exemplify the spirit of volunteerism that helps our community thrive.”

“Judy’s commitment to community service is truly inspiring,” added Judith D’Souza Soares, Commissioner of Community Services. “She has helped foster connection, inclusion and well-being throughout Caledon. Her contributions demonstrate the important role seniors play in building strong and vibrant communities.”

The Senior of the Year award, was presented in partnership with the Government of Ontario and celebrates a local senior over the age of 65 who continues to enrich the social, cultural or civic fabric of their community.

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