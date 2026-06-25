Hall Wolfpack Track team romps through ROPSSAA en-route to medals at OFSAA

June 25, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

The Robert F. Hall Wolfpack Track and Field team completed a successful 2025-26 season and their haul of 17 medals at ROPSSAA told the tale.

Wolfpack Head Coach Michael Chondronikolas summed up a satisfactory Spring season by his student-athletes.

“It was great seeing the growth—track’s an individual sport, but seeing the athletes cheering each other on was very satisfying. Seeing the guys embrace the team mentality and for them to make steady improvement was great to see, too.”

Coach Chondronikolas selected two performances as the most memorable in 2026.

“We saw incredible performances at OFSAA from athletes that are dedicated to their craft. All the OFSAA medalists and qualifiers really put the school on the map and it was their third straight year being medalists at the provincial championships against national caliber competitors. Jeremiah Addo won gold in the 200M race. In the 4 x 400 M Relay, Spencer Brown, Owen Kenney, Keltrick Amanatey, and Jeremiah earned a silver medal with a Personal Best of 3:20. The team’s been training together for two years.”

It’s been a school year laden with championships for Coach Chondronikolas and the veteran mentor reflected on the success of the Wolfpack football team and the track and field team in 2025-26.

“For me, it’s been by far the most satisfying season—if you equate success to winning championships, then yes, it’s been magical from winning ROPSSAA, the Metro Bowl, and an OFSAA football banner in the Fall to seeing the track team do so well at ROPSSAA and OFSAA in the Spring. I didn’t get to these levels as a high school athlete, but when I became a teacher, I wanted to give back and give student-athletes a chance to achieve these kinds of results. We left a good footprint at OFSAA and our athletes’ time and effort really showed.”

After Hall’s football team ran the table in the Fall by winning four regional and provincial titles, Coach Chondronikolas’s track team captured seven events at ROPSSAA with senior sprinter Jeremiah Addo winning three gold medals. The speedy Addo dominated all the elite sprint events–100M, 200M, and 400M—at the regional meet.

Joining Addo as ROPSSAA gold medalists were Keltrick Amanatey in the 400M Hurdles, Josia Jackson in the High Jump, and Kierara Mighty in the Long Jump. The final golden performance by the Wolfpack belonged to the 4 x 400 relay team comprised of Addo, Amanatey, Spencer Brown, and Owen Kenney.

Hall’s track team also secured silver medals in eight events.

Brayden Thompson put forth a series of fine performances in field events—winning second place honors in Javelin, Discus, and Shotput. Abigayle Mercer captured a silver in the grueling 800M race while Abreal Okyere finished second in the High Jump. Spencer Brown complemented his gold medal with a silver in the 200M race and two Hall foursomes won the Open Girls 4 x 400 relay and the Senior Boys 4 x 100 relay.

Rounding out the ROPSSAA medal haul were bronze medal winners Tristan Thomas in the Shotput and Brown made a third podium appearance at the regional meet by coming in third in the 400M race—completing his necklace of gold, silver, and bronze medals.

Coach Chondronikolas acknowledged the advantages of coaching football in the Fall and track in the Spring at Hall: “It’s great to see the kids showcasing their talents as multisport athletes. In track, many athletes have come over from other sports with transferable skills and they discover that they can have great success in a range of track and field events.”

Readers Comments (0)