Hall Wolfpack grad and Calgar Stampeder Jesulayomi Ojutalayo makes his “home” debut at BMOy versus Argos

August 13, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Robert F. Hall graduate Jesulayomi Ojutalayo has realized his professional football aspirations.

The former Wolfpack gridiron star made his “home debut” for the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday night versus the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field—a back-and-forth game won by the migratory Argos 33-30.

Ojutalayo—with a contingent of family and Wolfpack coaches and players in attendance at the Lakeshore Boulevard stadium—ran out on to the field in jersey #82 and lined up on the special teams and as a wide receiver for the visiting Stampeders.

It’s evident that Ojutalayo has adjusted to the various phases of the professional game and he leads the CFL in special teams tackles. In his first “home” appearance at BMO, the fleet-footed, versatile Ojutalayo added to his impressive rookie totals by making three tackles during kick coverage versus the Argos.

Hall Senior Football Head Coach Jonathan Beresford was thrilled to see the former ROPSSAA champion gracing the turf at BMO and offered insights into Ojutalayo as a member of the Wolfpack.

“From the time Jesulayomi Ojutalayo was at Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School, his faith was a big part of who he was. He approached football with humility, worked incredibly hard, and was always committed to improving. What stood out just as much as his talent was his character. He has an infectious personality and smile that brings people together, and he’s the kind of teammate and leader that others naturally gravitate toward.”

Coach Beresford connected those attributes to Ojutalayo’s successful ROPSSAA run at Hall, a championship in USports with the Laurier Golden Hawks, and now the prospects of CFL supremacy with the Stamps.

“The effort, discipline, and passion he showed on our field are the same qualities that have helped him succeed at the professional level. Even as a rookie, he’s proven that he’s willing to do whatever the team needs. He’s not a “diva” wide receiver—he’s leading the CFL in special teams tackles while playing gunner on punts, covering kickoffs and kick returns, and he’s even stepped up as a lead blocker in the run game. That speaks volumes about the type of player and teammate he is.”

It’s not a surprise to Coach Beresford to see his former player thriving in the CFL: “Jesulayomi Ojutalayo is a winner. He helped the Wolfpack capture a ROPSSAA championship, went on to win a Yates Cup at Wilfred Laurier University, and we all believe it’s only a matter of time before he’s hoisting the Grey Cup for the Calgary Stampeders. The entire Robert F. Hall Wolfpack community is incredibly proud of the player he’s become, but we’re even more proud of the person he is.”

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