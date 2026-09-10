CHARGES FOLLOWING ALLEGED ATTEMPTED CHILD ABDUCTION

September 10, 2026 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual following an attempted child abduction and are asking for any additional victims or witnesses to come forward.

“On August 29, 2026, at approximately 7:20 p.m., officers from the Caledon OPP were dispatched to the area of Dotchson Avenue and Sparrowbrook Street, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The complainant reported that a lone male operating a motor vehicle approached a group of children and attempted to persuade them to get into his vehicle. The children refused and the male drove away from the location. The suspect was described to be elderly, of South-Asian descent, operating a white Honda Civic sedan with extensive front-end damage.”

Following the investigation, a 74-year-old from Toronto was charged with abduction of a person under 14, contrary to section 281(a) of the Criminal Code.

The accused remained in custody pending a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

The charges have not been proven.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are appealing for parents or guardians to speak with their children regarding the possibility of similar instances.

Any witnesses or anyone else who may have information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122, referencing occurrence number E261253182. You can also provide information anonymously via Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

If you do not wish to make a report to police or need more support to make that decision, Caledon-Dufferin Victim Services is available to help by phone at 905-951-3838 or online at www.cdvs.ca.

ASSAULT VICTIM

SUCCUMBS, ADDITIONAL CHARGES LAID

An assault investigation in Bolton has resulted in an additional charge after the victim succumbed to their injuries.

“On Monday, August 24, 2026, shortly after 8:00 p.m., members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an assault outside a business near the intersection of King Street West and Queen Street North in Bolton,” say Police. “The victim, identified as 54-year-old Oleksandr Grabyn of Bolton, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced deceased on Sunday, August 30, 2026.”

On August 24, 2026, police laid charges in relation to this investigation.

On Monday, August 31, 2026, Oleh Milchenko, 32, from Etobicoke, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, contrary to section 236(b) of the Criminal Code.

The accused remained in custody pending a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

The charges has not been proven.

“The Caledon OPP Crime Unit is conducting the investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service,” say Police. “Assistance is being provided by OPP Forensic Identification Services.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122, referencing occurrence number E261227001. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

SEARCH CONTINUES

FOR SONIA VARASCHIN’S KILLER

It has been 16 years since Sonia Varaschin was killed and police continue to investigate and urge the public to come forward with information.

“On Monday, August 30, 2010, the former Orangeville Police Service (OPS) launched an investigation after Sonia’s white Toyota Corolla was discovered abandoned behind a business on Broadway in downtown Orangeville,” say Police. “Sonia, who was 42 years old, was last seen on Sunday, August 29, 2010, leaving her parents’ home in Bolton. At the request of the OPS, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was called to support the investigation.

“On Sunday, September 5, 2010, Sonia’s remains were located in a wooded area just off Beech Grove Sideroad in Caledon. Investigators believe that she was targeted. Despite extensive efforts to identify the person(s) responsible for Sonia’s murder, the investigation remains active.

“A $50,000 reward, offered by the Government of Ontario, remains in place for any information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Sonia Varaschin.”

The case remains ongoing by Orangeville OPP, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), with support from the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Orangeville OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

“We have never waivered in our search to find Sonia’s killer,” says Deputy Inspector Shawn Glassford, OPP CIB. “Our determination remains as strong today as it was when this investigation began. Investigators continue to review information and follow up on leads. Someone knows the truth. It’s time to come forward.”

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