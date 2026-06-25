Celebrate Canada in the heart of Ontario’s capital

June 25, 2026 · 0 Comments

Celebrate Canada Day at one of the province’s most historic and iconic landmarks, the Legislative Building at Queen’s Park.

Visitors can participate in a full day of free, family-friendly programming to mark the country’s 159th birthday, starting with a high-energy parade led by Hitmen Drumline, and followed by:

• Opening ceremonies with emcees Sam East and Astrid Moulin, the national anthem performed by Natalie Morris, and a performance by Tribal Vision Dance;

• Musical and special performances by Impulse Steel Orchestra, Benji Crane,

Enchanted Strings, Surround Sound, Blessings Flute, Dance Migration, and a

headline performance by The 99s;

• Kid-friendly performances by Stunt Ventriloquist Tim Holland, Lei’ala Dance

School, Sonshine and Broccoli, Magic Wij, and Wayland Li Wushu;

• Circus workshops, visits from special characters, hula hoop and bubble fun zones, self-guided building tours, midway rides, inflatables, crafts and activities, photo

opportunities and an interactive art installation with Keenan D’Abreo

This free event runs July 1, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To tour the Legislative Building, please note that airport-style security screening will be in place, with the last entry at 4:00 p.m. No pre-registration required.

More details, including a full schedule of events, are available on the Legislative Assembly of Ontario’s website at www.ola.org/en/office-assembly/whats-happening/cana

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