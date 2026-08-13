CAS hosts raffles to raise fund for new community centre building

August 13, 2026 · 0 Comments

By KATHRYN FRASER

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Caledon Agricultural Society is holding several raffles as an initiative to help raise funds to build a new community centre building on the Caledon Village Fairgrounds.

Four raffles are coming up and each entry gives the participant a chance to win.

All drawn tickets will go back into the raffle bin for the opportunity to be selected again.

The initiative began in June and there have already been two winners – one receiving $1,000 on Canada Day, and, most recently, Ross Rizzo, from Orangeville had his ticket drawn on August 8 and won $1,500.

There are four more raffles draw days left, each with their own prize amount.

The next draw is on September 2, and the winner will receive $2,000. After that the winner on October 19 will win $2,500 and the final monetary prize will be $3,000, which will be drawn November 8.

The final raffle will take place on December 13 and will be the grand prize of a new Kubota RTV side by side.

Those interested in purchasing a ticket can call or text 416-697-7792.

Other locations to purchase tickets will be the Peel Regional (Brampton) Fair, the Peel Plowing Match, on the Caledon Village Fairgrounds on August 22 during Movies in the Park, and at Davis Feed and Farm Supply on Mountainview Road in Caledon East.

Tickets are $20 each or three for $50, and organizers say they are going fast.

Glenda Simeone, the organizer for this event, is excited to see who in the community has the chance to win the prizes, especially the grand prize.

With the main goal being to raise $5 million for the new community centre, the raffle is just one of many fundraisers that the Caledon Agricultural Society will be organizing.

Looking to the next few months, the Caledon Agricultural Society will host a golf tournament on September 2 at Osprey Valley and will also hold an online auction sale.

During the month of October, there will be a Tack Swap in the Exhibits Hall and Caledon Village Place. There will also be a Haunted Fairgrounds event closer to Hallowe’en in partnership with the Caledon Village Association. November will also have a Take a Photo with Santa Day community event all to help raise funds for the new community centre.

“The Community Centre is important to the Society, as part of our mandate is to work to provide facilities to improve the quality of life for residents in the area. There is nothing comparable in the [part] of Caledon that is rural in the north-west quadrant. The Town does not own sufficient land to build an indoor recreational facility, and the Society is providing the land on which to build it, as well as working to fulfill the planning and infrastructure needs around such a structure, and hope to work with the Town on programming,” says Simone. “We are fortunate to be supported by long-time residents and businesses and are holding a golf tournament September 2 at Osprey Valley TPC as well as an online auction sale to increase the excitement and impact of the fundraising events. We welcome any donations of suitable items from local businesses and residents to our online auction.”

For more information about the raffles and future events, visit www.caledonfair.ca/caledon-agricultural-society-2026-community-raffle.

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