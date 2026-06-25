Current & Past Articles » General News

Caledon’s favourite trees could be in the spotlight through Ontario Tree Pageant

June 25, 2026   ·   0 Comments

by BROCK WEIR

The Downy Woodpecker is now winging in a lofty position after being named Caledon’s Official Town Bird after a public vote, but some of the more picturesque places these birds might peck could also soon be in the limelight – with your help.

Tree Trust, a grassroots organization dedicated to promoting the health and longevity of urban trees, is seeking submissions for the Best Tree in Ontario for the 2026 Ontario Tree Pageant.

If you have a favourite tree in the community, you’re invited to snap a photo of it and share a few words about why it deserves to be celebrated.

“Do you have a favorite tree that holds a special place in your heart? A towering oak in your backyard? A graceful willow near a river? Or a majestic roadside maple? Share a photo of your special tree along with a few words on what it means to you,” says Tree Trust. “That’s all it takes to lend your voice to the growing chorus that sings the praises of trees while highlighting their value to our economy and environment. You just might win a prize too!

“Think of the competition as a beauty pageant for trees. Our biggest and best trees make our communities more attractive and inviting. Mature trees enhance our neighbourhoods and are good for business. At the same time, there’s more to ‘legacy trees’ than looking good. You could say that their beauty is beyond ‘bark-deep.’ Tree of the Year reminds us why a love of trees is far from superficial. Our biggest and healthiest trees are stable, lifelong companions that just keep on giving. The carbon they store brings us cleaner air. Shade reduces the need for air conditioning. Root systems slow stormwater runoff, protecting our waterways. A natural habitat for birds and wildlife.”

High quality photos are being accepted now through August 3 at pageant@treetrust.ca. 

Entrants must include their name, tree species (if you know it), the location of the tree, and why it deserves to win in up to 30 words.

Winning trees will be announced in September and submissions will be reviewed by a formal judging panel:

Judy Maddren, M.S.M, Retired CBC Radio Journalist;

Mike Schreiner, Leader of the Ontario Green Party and MPP for Guelph;

Terry Schwan, Professional Forester; Member, Board of Directors, Forest History Ontario;

Paul Zammit – Instructor, School of Environment and Horticulture, Niagara College.

Everyone who enters will be considered for one of three prizes: a $100 Lee Valley Gift Card, a gift basket from the Royal Canadian Yacht Club and a 2027 Family Pass to Ontario Parks.

For more information, visit treetrust.ca.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

17th annual Caledon Day festivities enjoyed by thousands at the CECC

By Jim Stewart The 17th annual Caledon Day attracted thousands of attendees in optimal late-Spring conditions to the Caledon East Community Complex on Saturday. The ...

“One tick bite can destroy a person’s life” Council requests Ontario Government investigate and implement measures in reducing tick populations and effects

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter According to the Public Health Agency of Canada and Ontario Public Health, a sustained northward migration of blacklegged ...

Caledon takes step forward in Argo Transit Micro-Transit pilot agreement

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter At the beginning of April 2026, Caledon Council approved a motion to enter into a Micro-Transit Pilot Agreement ...

Raffi’s Rebels Tournament returns April 25

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The countdown is on for the Raffaele Scerbo Annual Memorial Tournament on April 25, and although registration is ...

ecoCaledon and Caledon Chamber of Commerce host “Food for Thought” for Caledon Businesses

“Small changes by many businesses create a massive impact for Caledon” By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In an attempt to spur thought on ...

Dan the Litter Man celebrates Earth Month with Cleanups and Community

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As the winter blues begin to melt away, so too does the winter slush and snow, revealing months’ ...

Sweet Celebration with CVC’s Maple Syrup fest

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Running from March 19 – 22, and March 28 – 29, is Credit Valley Conservation’s (CVC) annual Maple ...

One Caledon Many Hearts: The initiative uniting schools across Caledon

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Beginning back in January, Coffee Time Bolton began reaching out to schools across Caledon, passing out small wooden ...

What’s all the Buzz about drones? Flight Centre in Caledon talks RPAS

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With the Olympics said and done, the talk of the “whirring” is seemingly not. Taking centre-stage at this ...

Council to revisit aggregate policies following Provincial changes

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two unanimous motions passed at Caledon Council’s February 24 meeting mark the Town’s latest attempt to respond to ...